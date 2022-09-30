This semester is the 50th anniversary of my undergraduate senior seminar in 1972 when I wrote my best research paper. It shaped my academic career choices and is still, unfortunately, relevant today.

My research paper was for a Regional and Urban Economics class at the University of Dayton, a so-called teaching university. At the time, it was titled “An Argument for the Elimination of the Property Tax As a Means of Financing Public Education.” Since then, I’ve inserted “Constitutional and Economic” before the word “Argument” to make it more explanatory and to display my increased verbosity gained through years of graduate education.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

