In our work and in our living, we must recognize that difference is a reason for celebration and growth, rather than a reason for destruction.
— Audre Lorde
As we come to the close of Black History Month, it is imperative to ask ourselves what have we learned? Has the month simply about cosmetics and clothing, portraits of the grand Black queens and patriarchs of the past that endured great suffering which have hollow meaning to a contemporary, microwave, Tik-Tok generation? What have we learned?
One thing we have learned is that the problem of policing is not just about “white” policing, it is about policing in general. Policing has been a problem for the Black community since slavery. Memphis reminds us that just because law enforcement officers are your color they may not be your kind. Black communities across America need to demand accountability from its police officers not only after a tragedy but before.
Hopefully, we have learned that we need to have a serious conversation about wealth in America and Black wealth in particular. While corporate America makes a huge profit from Black spending, the economic gap between Black and white America continues to widen.
Recently, a poll suggested 41% of Americans did not feel financially better off under this current government administration. I wonder what a poll among Black Americans would reveal. As a parenthetical aside, given the widening economic gap, doesn’t a serious conversation about reparations make more and more sense given the current situation.
Undoubtedly, we have learned that there are some internal issues Black Americans must address. One is the issue of mental health in the Black community, particularly among Black men. We can no longer simply blame white racism and patriarchy for the creation of the problem. We must address how we have perpetuated the problem by saying, “just pray about it” instead of encouraging mental health treatment. The pandemic took a toll on all of us, and the most in communities of color. We need to encourage fellow Black men to seek out help and stop thinking that needing someone to talk to is a sign of weakness. Real men know when to ask for help.
The issue of colorism is still prevalent in communities of color. The Black community is not exempt from it. We see skin tone discrimination in every sector of American society. And I realize this will shock my fellow citizens, but Columbia, Missouri, is no exception. Too often an “if you are light, you are right” mindset is practiced in our beloved city. It is mostly evidenced by how tokenism is carried out. The business community, for example, will hire a person of color if they are the right color. We as Black people cannot continue to either exercise the colorism bias among ourselves, or refuse to point it out in the white community.
Audre Lorde suggests that difference is a reason for celebration and growth. It is being threatened by the Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candice Owens types who wish not only to remain “un-woke,” but comatose. What Black history teaches is that we must constantly remain vigilant. The struggle for a just society is a constant battle. It is not won by one election, legislation or proclamation. Justice is an issue of the heart. To fight this battle is to fight with everything we have for the heart of America. For out of the heart flow the issues of life.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
