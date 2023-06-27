Happiness is a state of mind.
— Author unknown
I am noticing more posts on social media about being happy. We are urged to follow advice from the sages, or to incorporate habits into our daily lives, or spiritual practices all promising to make us happy.
One young person said to me, “I deserve to be happy!” I thought to myself: “hmmm, who promised that to her?” Clearly, many people are trying to find the secret of being happy.
Here are a few thoughts on happiness from an older man:
Happiness is an internal state and not the result of externalities.
External things can give one a moment of joy, but not true happiness. Externalities will fade away and the continuous quest of trying to latch on to things to be happy ends in futility. More money, more problems. The more items, the greater the need for security. Fame is fleeting and pleasures easily can become perversions. Lao Tzu stated that all one needs is inside of us already. Happiness is internal.
Expecting someone to “make us happy” is a recipe for disaster.
If we allow our happiness to depend on someone else, that is giving another person too much power. If the other can make us happy, that same person has the power to make us sad. Rather, the goal should be learning to be happy with the other person. If more marriages understood this concept, there would be less divorce.
Doing the right thing results in happiness.
The Greeks called happiness eudaimonia. Aristotle suggested that happiness involves living a virtuous life. In other words, doing the good will create happiness. What is the good? Some may argue the good is debatable, but one thing is certain: When we treat others like we would want to be treated, happiness flourishes. People who lie, cheat, steal, scam, etc. live well. But people who treat others with respect and dignity sleep well.
Avoiding negative people contributes greatly to one’s happiness.
Hanging out with negative folks will cause you to be negative. Too much of their negativity will blind you to the beauty that is in the world and other people. Dismiss negative people and seek out those who still live in the world with a sense of childlike wonder.
Remember that your circumstance is not your conclusion.
Everyone has trouble in their life sometimes. Some of us feel as if we have more than our fair share. Yet, we must remember that our troubles are only part of our life narrative. The old Negro spiritual states, “I’m so glad that trouble don’t last always!” It doesn’t and it will pass in due time. This too shall pass
Find a spiritual practice.
I am not advocating religiosity. I am talking about a spiritual practice that strengthens your resolve, connects you to the world in which you live and brings peace to your inner self. It can be deep breathing, meditation, prayer, reading sacred texts or spending time in nature. Whatever the practice, I have noticed that those who have a spiritual practice are happier in life. Don’t be fooled. Spirituality is not opium; it is a way to have clarity.
Commit to something greater than yourself.
I have talked about this in previous articles, but it is worth repeating. When you commit to something larger than you, you realize that life is worth living. When I was diagnosed last November with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, I almost gave up. Then it dawned on me that I have students that need my philosophical teaching, people that need to hear me preach, homeless folks who appreciate my words of encouragement. I have a research project on colorism and Christianity that will contribute to the dismantling of racism. I realized that “a charge to keep I have and a God to glorify,” so no time for self-pity. When you commit to something greater than you, joy and happiness flood the soul.
I hope these words bring you a greater sense of happiness.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
