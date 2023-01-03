“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”
— C.S. Lewis
The celebrations have now ended. The Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa decorations have been removed and life returns to the routines of everyday life. We go back to work, kids go back to school, and we settle in to face the challenges of a new year. Will 2023 be different than 2022, and if so, how so?
The holidays were for me a time of reflection and dream-making. When one gets to the age where you realize you will not live as long as you have already lived, dreaming becomes immensely important to one’s well-being. I think Lupita Nyong’o is correct that no matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid. Allow me to share some dreams for 2023 with you.
I am dreaming that Columbia seriously engages in a plan to confront the huge economic gap that exists in our community. The gap between wealthy Columbians and poorer citizens in our city is increasing in leaps and bounds. It is particularly evident in Black and brown populations in our city. Economic disparity contributes greatly to the increase in drug trafficking, sex trafficking and violence. We must do things to put more dollars in the hands of Black and brown Columbians, and create more opportunities for people of color to become entrepreneurs and not merely consumers.
Of course, people of color must do our part. We must encourage our children to reject crass materialism and find ways to economically connect with other people of color. With modern technology, we can build global economic communities that move us to self-sufficiency and cooperate responsibility.
I am dreaming that Black, brown and Indigenous communities will build sustainable coalitions in Columbia and mid-Missouri. There is much we can learn from one another. We allowed racism to divide us and fool us into seeing each other as the enemy. It is time to move beyond the false narrative we were taught and realize that as a coalition we are a significant economic, social and political force in Missouri. If we stood as a united coalition the Republicans can no longer perpetuate the lie that critical race theory is the enemy of democracy.
I am dreaming that white America as a whole and white Columbia meaningfully confront its racism, systemic and personal. Too many speak the right language but do not act in a responsible manner. Once again, isn’t it interesting that on every college and university campus in this city, you find more people of color in janitorial service, food service and security than on the faculty or in administrative positions?
It is not accidental. It is intentional and reflects the depth of the systemic and personal racism that is in play in our academic institutions. I haven’t even mentioned the business community. It is time to get serious about confronting our racism.
Ultimately my dreaming is one dream: it is a dream that the city I live in becomes truly multicultural and inclusive and not just look like it. I am dreaming that in 2023 we make giant steps toward becoming one. Are you dreaming with me?
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
