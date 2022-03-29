Voting for the climate usually means voting for a candidate who promises to work on climate issues, but it can also mean voting “Yes” or “No” on specific ballot measures. Take next week’s vote on implementing use taxes in Boone County and Columbia. Both are labeled as Proposition 1. Both would levy a tax, called a use tax, on online purchases made within the jurisdiction in question. The use tax would equalize the tax assessments between purchases made online and at the local brick-and-mortar stores so that we all pay the same amount for our purchases.
Although a “Yes” vote for Columbia’s Prop 1 doesn’t directly benefit the climate, a case could be made that it is indirectly beneficial, through possible activities called for in its Climate Action Plan. Voting “No” for Boone County’s Prop 1, however, may be more climate friendly in that it might provide a wake-up call to Boone County to take climate voters more seriously.
You can find a detailed explanation of Columbia’s Prop 1 on the city website at como.gov, where the tax is explained and frequently asked questions are answered. But don’t expect an equivalent explanation on Boone County’s website, as none is to be found.
That lack of information raises a question as to how much need there is in the county for additional revenue. Boone County certainly has no need to fund climate action activities, because it don’t have any. Nor does it seem interested in revenues from renewable energy developments.
Two years ago, at an early stage in the county’s wind zoning process, the question of funding needs came up at a meeting between county staff and local wind advocates. Wind advocates explained how wind developments would create significant property tax additions to both the county and local school districts, but the benefits were rebuffed by staff, with one commenting that Boone County didn’t need any additional property tax revenues.
Not surprisingly, the result of that zoning process ended with the county rejecting commonly used wind zoning regulations and voting instead to install a set of regulations so stringent that they essentially choke off the idea of a wind development being economical in Boone County.
Given the current climate crisis, it is imperative that public officials be held accountable for their climate actions. This is especially true when a majority of their constituents want climate action. That happens to be the case in Boone County.
In a national poll published last fall by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communications, 59% of Boone County citizens were found to agree with the statement that “Local officials should do more to address global warming.” It points out that a significant majority of Boone County residents want to see more climate action and demonstrates support is there for Boone County officials to do something regarding climate, if they would so choose.
At best, Boone County has been slow to act. It has been over three years since Janet Thompson, Northern District commissioner, spoke at a public information session in 2018 to help develop Columbia’s Climate Action Plan. She supported the city’s climate action project then, but neither she, nor the county commission that she serves on, have made any movement towards performing a similar climate study for the county.
More recently, Justin Aldred’s addition as Southern District commissioner in 2021 has done nothing to change that trajectory.
Even a start, such as a simple assessment of the county’s greenhouse emissions, would be something. The Climate Reality Project has identified 200 counties across the country that have made such a start. Boone County, however, is not on that list.
The Commission actually seems to be going in the opposite direction. Barely six months after passing the wind zoning legislation last fall the County has begun looking into establishing zoning regulations for solar developments.
The concern for renewable energy supporters is that the same process may end up with similar overly restrictive covenants on solar, just like wind. This was brought to light recently when a handful of representatives from environmental organizations in Columbia approached the commission to discuss solar zoning. Rather than being invited in to meet with the three commissioners, they were informed that the public comment period, which occurs at the end of each commission meeting, would be more appropriate instead.
Without dialogue or interaction, one can only wait to see what the county produces regarding solar zoning regulations.
It is a mystery how the residents living within Columbia, which represents more than two-thirds of the population of Boone County and likely produces at least another two-thirds of the county’s sales and property tax revenue, can be so routinely ignored when it comes to county decision making.
There is no denying that various county offices provide many vital services for all who live here. Without more public information, however, we are left to make our own assumptions as to how vital the Prop 1 revenues are to those services. We know that the county was indifferent to the suggestion of potential revenue increases from wind farms, and we know that there has been no willingness to develop a county climate action plan. A “No” vote on Boone County’s Prop 1 would send a signal that climate really does matter.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He currently serves on Columbia’s Water and Light Board and writes a monthly column for the Missourian.