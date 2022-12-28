Happy New Year to you and yours.

This is a time of renewal, astronomically signaled by the winter solstice; a time of resolutions and the anticipation of future changes in one’s personal and professional lives. It is also signals the start of the new state legislature and U.S. congressional sessions.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you