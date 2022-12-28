Happy New Year to you and yours.
This is a time of renewal, astronomically signaled by the winter solstice; a time of resolutions and the anticipation of future changes in one’s personal and professional lives. It is also signals the start of the new state legislature and U.S. congressional sessions.
As of Dec. 24, Missouri legislators have pre-filed over 900 bills and joint resolutions in the House and Senate. Some appear to be duplicates of bills that were not passed last year. Others appear to be duplicates of other bills proposed for the 2023 session. If history tells us anything, fewer than 10% will make it to the governor’s office for signature.
If you do a bill search on the Missouri House of Representatives or Senate websites you will find over 70 proposed bills under the heading of “school.” Some, like HB 172, “Requires public schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students attending classes in such school,” sponsored by Rep. Brian Seitz (R- Branson) seem to be for the positive.
Some, like Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s (R-Parkville) SB 29 would prohibit “an athletic team sponsored by a school from allowing a student to compete in an athletic competition designated for the opposite biological sex,” are not so positive.
Critical race theory is brought up in a number of bills, including Sen. Andrew Koenig’s (R-Manchester) SB-4 that makes it illegal to teach that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
Then there is Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) who would like to require all public schools to teach cursive writing. Or Rep. Mazzie Boyd’s (R-Hamilton) bill that seeks to declare the Hawken muzzle-loading rifle as Missouri’s rifle.
There is not enough room on these pages to analyze the hundreds of bill and resolutions proposed, but I will look at a number of pieces of legislature over the next few months.
Of course, bills and resolutions that appear to violate the First Amendment, which seek to discriminate because of sexual preference, race or religion, those seeking to limit the effectiveness of our public education system, those that give religious organizations permission to discriminate and bills that further limit our right to vote will be top of my list.
Like Rep.-elect Chris Lonsdale’s (R-Liberty) bill that would provide “immunity from civil liability for disclosures by a charity, nonprofit organization, religious organization, or church of allegations of sexual misconduct.”
And if you think we are “out with the old and in with the new” you’re greatly mistaken. Do you remember HB 1848, the bill that changed the voter identification and absentee voter rules? Is that all you remember? Well, the law does a few things that you may not be too happy about.
Beginning in 2023, Missouri will eliminate the primary election and revert to the caucus system of choosing candidates. I participated in caucuses while living in Colorado and, at best, they were confusing and do not represent all of the voters in a district, only the few who choose and have time to attend the caucus.
You must now declare the political party with which you are affiliated. If you do not align with a political party, you will be deemed as unaffiliated. Your voter ID card will have your political preference stated.
You can change your affiliation with a written notice to the election official of your county. And the right to attend any caucus with any party you wish does not seem to be specified in the law.
Electronic voting machines will not be permitted after Jan. 1, 2024, when we will revert to 100% paper ballots ... again. I personally preferred to vote electronically, the ballot writing is larger and easier to read.
Finally, there is the Supreme Court hearing of Moore v. Harper. The North Carolina GOP-dominated legislature wishes to use the debunked independent state legislative theory that says state legislatures have the sole right to “put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts.” It eliminates the state’s balance of power when it comes to election laws.
If the Court sides with the North Carolina, legislatures like Missouri’s could, for example, gerrymander the congressional districts in a way to provide the sole advantage to the ruling party, in our current forum the Republicans.
Are you ready for the onslaught of new rules, statutes, joint resolutions and Supreme Court rulings? As they call out in the ballparks, you need a program to tell the laws apart.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri state director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
