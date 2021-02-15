After 12 weeks of hospitalization, I can state with certainty that COVID-19 is real, not, as some would have it, “a hoax.”
Prior to my experience with COVID-19, I was in perfect health. Or as my primary care physician put it after a complete exam: “You are in really good shape ...” That was turned upside down by COVID-19.
On an evening in early November, I began having pain in my right hand. Because I had just awakened from a nap, my wife and I assumed that my sleeping position had shut off the circulation to my arm.
But this was not the case. My pain got worse, and my hand turned blue. My fingernails were becoming more and more cyanotic, and we made the decision to go to the emergency room at Boone Hospital Center.
Fortunately, the ER physician on duty was a vascular surgeon, and he immediately recognized what was going on, turned to an aide and asked that the surgery room should be made ready. He also asked that an anesthesiologist be notified.
The anesthesiologist showed up quickly and asked me if I was allergic to anything. Having received a “No” answer, he injected me with something, and that is the last thing I remember until I woke up in the surgical recovery room.
My hand was no longer numb and hurting. My right arm from the elbow to the wrist was a bloody mess as the vascular surgeon had tried to find a path for blood to reach my hand.
I was then admitted to the hospital. I have little memory of that, but in the wee hours of the following day, once again I experienced the painful “dead hand” syndrome, once again the vascular surgeon was called in and once again I was taken to the surgery room. The doctor tried to find a way around the blood clots and find a path for blood to reach my hand. A couple of days later, the doctor visited me and confided that he was considering amputation. I hadn’t even considered that, and needless to say, it was not comforting.
In his efforts to find a path, my arm looked as if he had used a rototiller. I had only a quick look before my arm was bandaged again.
After that surgery and some time spent in the recovery room, I was taken to the ICU unit where “acute” COVID-19 patients were placed. There, I was administered to by various nurses, nurse’s assistants, doctors, lab staff, X-ray technicians and dietitians. I never lost my sense of taste, but I did lose my appetite.
I don’t remember much of this — it is a blur. On questioning, I responded, “No pain, no energy, no appetite.”
After a couple of weeks, I was taken to a less restrictive unit, and it was assumed that I was over my bout with COVID-19. However, I was still very weak with no appetite.
After a week or so in the less-acute unit, I was set to be discharged. My wife, recognizing that I had a ways to go before I was ready to return home, made arrangements for me to be an in-patient at a facility designed specifically for post-acute persons.
There, I gradually recovered my appetite and, to a lesser degree, my strength, thanks to a cadre of physical therapists and a fully equipped rehabilitation room.
As my appetite improved, so did my weight — I had lost 40 pounds, but I do not recommend this weight-loss program. I was able to read and comprehend newspapers and mystery novels.
I was discharged from the post-acute facility Feb. 5. But I am still having problems sleeping, and I have registered at a physical therapy entity. The latter is at the order of the post unit’s doctor, who advised that I needed to undergo physical therapy three times a week for four weeks. Maybe in a month or so, my strength will be much better.
For those who think COVID-19 is a hoax, it is hoped that they will give up that notion. If what I had was a hoax, I don’t even want to think about the real thing.