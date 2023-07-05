With the recent surge of U.S. Supreme Court decisions, many a news observer is up in arms at the progressive sacred cows being led to slaughter. Beyond the ideologies, the college admissions ruling hits home in a college town such as Columbia.
Trying to give a leg up to otherwise nearly qualified Black college applicants seems to have benevolent purposes. But while many college gatekeepers seemed to care about the low rate of Black students, some also lamented about how such a disproportionate rate of Asian students qualified. Turns out that anti-discrimination and reverse discrimination tend to be two sides of the same coin.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Let us know which John Darkow cartoon you would like as a reprint.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.