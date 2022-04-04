Maybe you’ve heard that the University of Missouri designated the campus a botanic garden in 1999, but you were never sure what that means. At MU, all 1,252 acres of its campus make up Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG), unlike other colleges that traditionally designate only a section of their campus a botanic garden.
This, the first of a semimonthly column in the Columbia Missourian, aims at acquainting you to the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Future posts will share what the garden has to offer and what it’s up to: people, initiatives, events and, of course, plants.
Those among you with connections to MU prior to its metamorphosis into an academic expanse ranked among the prettiest campuses in the country may remember something of its previous lackluster image. Unsightly, oft-trodden paths snaked between buildings. There was a distinct absence of scenic long views with residential and commercial properties separating parts of +the+ campus from each other. And the lack of greenery around the architecture was just plain hard on the eyes.
Credit goes to MU Chancellor Barbara Uehling, this country’s first woman to lead a land-grant university, who served from 1978 to 1987. She took issue with the campus’ lack of aesthetic personality and, along with MU’s master planner at the time, Jack Robinson, established design principles that the university continues to use today. Private properties that dotted the campus were purchased and eliminated to create green space, and the installation of attractive landscaping began.
Uehling’s initiative came to fruition on Aug. 26, 1999, when MU Chancellor Richard Wallace designated the campus as the Mizzou Botanic Garden in accordance with American Public Gardens Association guidelines.
Criteria to maintain its official status includes keeping detailed plant accession records, source and cultivar information about all plants and trees planted on campus. It also is necessary that those strolling through the garden can identify the plants by means of labels, guide maps or other interpretive material.
The garden is required to function as an aesthetic and educational display, especially valuable to those living in the surrounding area. Whatever works beautifully in the Mizzou Botanic Garden has the potential to thrive in your USDA’s 6a Plant Hardiness Zone landscape.
The garden’s educational programming includes the annual Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture in the fall. The Mizzou Botanic Garden hosts nationally known experts on current garden and nature topics to share insights and expertise. Former featured speakers include LaManda Joy, founder of the Peterson Garden Project, who manages seven community gardens and nearly 3,000 volunteer gardeners in Chicago; P. Allen Smith, author and popular lifestyle and garden expert of PBS fame; Chip Taylor, founder of Monarch Watch, an outreach program focused on conservation of the monarch butterfly; and Noah Strycker, who set a record for seeing 6,042 of the world’s bird species, traveling all seven continents in 2015.
Additionally, botanic gardens must be open on at least on a part-time basis, a requirement exceedingly surpassed by Mizzou Botanic Garden, which is free and open to the public year-round.
Mizzou Botanic Garden is in the good hands of a half-dozen knowledgeable professionals and their hardworking horticulture and landscape crews, surpassing an APGA requirement. Mizzou Botanic Garden’s Director, Pete Millier, has been on the job since 2005 and the garden has thrived under his leadership. Millier also serves as director of landscape services.
Working together, the garden’s staff, the Friends board and Millier have spent the past year hammering out a three-year strategic plan for the garden, and it includes you.
Mizzou Botanic Garden is on a mission to increase recognition of and interaction with the garden. They want to partner with groups and organizations of mutual interests to share information with the campus family, alumni and the public at large. They’d like to serve as a resource for faculty and their students, and they want to promote the garden’s best management priorities: invasive plant removal, benefits of landscapes that attract pollinators, biodiversity, stormwater management and more.
Mizzou Botanic Garden’s website, garden.missouri.edu, is the best source to learn more about what the garden has to offer: three tree trails, 18-themed gardens and special plant collections among other points of interest. And you can visit the MUBG Facebook page (@mizzoubotanicgarden) to learn about current events.
Sign up for MUBG’s newsletter on the website and read stories from past issues. You also can find information about becoming a Friend of the Garden. And because of MUBG’s affiliation with the American Horticultural Society and its Reciprocal Admissions Program, membership provides you with special admission privileges and discounts to more than 345 gardens throughout the country.
Jan Weise-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns will appear in a semimonthly column in the Missourian.