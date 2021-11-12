Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is this coming week, so I wanted to learn more about panhandling. To do so, I talked with 10 local panhandlers who were flying signs on traffic islands along Stadium Boulevard, Clark Lane and East Broadway. None were downtown.
To avoid any suspicions, I took along a recent Missourian print edition showing my face and name and explained that I was writing a column on panhandling.
I asked, “Can I talk with you?” as I approached their traffic island. All 10 said “Yes.” (My notes from my conversations with 10 panhandlers are available online.)
Initially, I was out of my comfort zone. Traffic islands are noisy, dirty and dangerous. I was uncertain about drivers and police reactions. I was in an unknown social space — it was not like volunteering at a soup kitchen.
Columbia ordinance Sec. 16-186 titled “Unlawful panhandling” permits panhandling between sunrise and sundown if it is not threatening, not on private property where the owner objects, does not interfere with foot or vehicular traffic and is not less than 20 feet from an ATM, public entrance, public toilet or pay phones.
Panhandling stirs up strong reactions. When Columbians talk to me about homelessness, panhandling quickly comes up. They ask, “How do we know they are homeless?” or say, “They will just drink it away.”
Between 1990 and 2016, there was an increase in compassion, more agreement with government support and more accepting attitudes about homelessness and using public spaces for sleeping and panhandling, according to the academic study "Changes in Public Attitudes and Perceptions about Homelessness Between 1990 and 2016," published by the National Library of Medicine.
The 2016 sample overestimated the proportions of today's homeless who were young and racial/ethnic minorities, while underestimating the proportions who were married, or had mental health or substance abuse problems.
The 10 individuals I spoke with ranged in age from 28 to 58, with three men age 56 or older. There were two women and eight men, one of whom was Black. The newest arrival was the only veteran in the sample who came to town last summer after living in Jefferson City. One man is from out of state, two were from surrounding counties, two others come from more distant Missouri counties, and two are dropouts of Columbia Public Schools.
None of the ten were “just passing through on I-70.” Two men flat out told me they had been in prison; two said they had lost their identification and that replacing it was hard due to COVID-19 backlogs.
While I didn’t directly ask “How much do you make out here?” several people provided clues. The most direct was a person who aims to get about $20 and “then buys cigarettes and some food and goes to my tent.”
Another said, “We don’t want to get rich out here. We just want to survive.”
One said he “likes to get $50 each day.” I asked him “Can you make $100 a day out here?” to which he replied, “Yes, it's possible.”
One guy said he “tries to get enough to split a motel with a buddy.”
Several had bikes, but no one had a car. One stays with a friend, but most referred to having a tent. Only two seem to be part of a camp. One said he and his wife stay to themselves.
I did not recognize any of the 10 from Loaves and Fishes or the previous year’s Room at the Inn. One of my biggest surprises was their lack of familiarity with, or use of, these services. I specifically asked if they went to Turning Point, a local day center. One person, who didn’t recall the name, said they go there to shower “but that’s all.”
Several people said they don’t go because “I don’t like it there” with one saying, “there is too much drama.” One guy shared that he has PTSD problems from his prison time, and he still has a temper so he avoids places like Turning Point because if there were trouble, he would hurt somebody.
Transportation to the day center is a problem for several. Two younger men were unaware of Turning Point, so I gave them directions.
One person said she is on the streets because her car was totaled four years ago and there was no insurance. At least three said they lost jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, with one adding “then I made some bad personal decisions.” At least two had medical problems, with two more saying they had addictions.
I had neglected to ask two people, but the rest said the police are not a problem for them. In fact, one said “Yesterday an officer invited (him) to sit in his cruiser and asked (him) what he needed.” Another said, “Columbia police are not like other places I have been. They are friendly and don’t move you along.”
My personal assessment is that only two guys, both older, are beyond their productive years, and we should get them to age 62 to collect Social Security. Another two may have challenging disabilities. Two of the younger guys seem “ready to work” with a little direction and ID. At least two appear to have addiction issues and needed direction.
After talking briefly, I put a $5 bill in each person’s hand and thanked them for the conversation. One thanked me, saying “I’ll get me something to eat” and headed straight to the Break Time across the street.
As with most other homeless people I have met, the 10 people I chatted with this week were more positive, more pleasant, more honest about their situations than the public probably expects.
My personal recommendation is to acknowledge them. If you feel safe, talk with them. And, if you can afford it, invest a few dollars in them.