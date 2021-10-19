On Monday, America lost a great leader and patriot, in the true sense of the word. His name was Colin Powell.
As The Associated Press writers Corey Williams and Aaron Morrison stated, “Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Secretary of State.” He was also a great Black man.
Some people thought that Colin Powell should have used his voice and position in this society more loudly to promote the African American agenda for racial justice. But that was not his style.
Colin Powell was a person of action. He created the Colin Powell Center to develop student leadership and campus community engagement. The program was eventually renamed the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership.
In the wake of George Floyd’s slaying and the Black Lives Matter protests, the school launched a racial justice fellows program as a joint initiative with City College New York’s Black studies program. Powell wanted to be an instrument for developing African American leaders of the future.
In my eyes, Colin Powell was a man of integrity. He admitted that he made a mistake before the United Nations when he reported that Saddam Hussein had “weapons of mass destruction.” He later said, “it was the one blot” on his professional record.
When the Republican Party moved away from being the party of Lincoln to becoming the party of Trump, Powell renounced his affiliation with Republicans and condemned Donald Trump as a disgrace. Such actions took courage and integrity, something I wish more Republicans would demonstrate.
Many of the things Colin Powell affirmed I do not agree with. The most central idea is that the best way to change the system is to participate in it and change it from the inside. He was committed to this thought.
My critique is simply that if the system is corrupt to the point where it refuses to be moved by moral persuasion, how can any system be profoundly changed? A new system is needed and not the perpetuation of the corrupt one. One does not need to agree on every point to be colleagues for change. My respect for Colin Powell is without reservation.
I extend my deepest and sincere condolences to the Powell family. He will truly be missed, and I hope he will be remembered and celebrated.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.