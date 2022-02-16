“I know this corner of the Earth, it smiles at me.”
— from “Corner of the Earth” by Jamiroquai
My retired parents, along with me and a kid or two, have been in the habit of taking regular Saturday mid-Missouri day trips.
Within an hour or so of Columbia are a whole bunch of opportunities. For instance:
- Jefferson City shops, then stroll through the nice Missouri State Museum.
- Crane’s Country Store, tour Hermann and loop back though Linn.
- Hallsville-Centralia-Mexico-Auxvasse.
- Rocheport-Fayette-Glasgow.
- Or just head down to the lake.
Last Saturday, impulse meandered us southwest through river hills, small towns and farm country.
After rubbernecking at the I-70 bridge work over the Missouri River, we skipped off the soulless interstate at the first opportunity, via the Woolridge exit.
Memories of the pumpkin patch on this corner were shared, as well as the antique steam engine showground across the way. Evidence of Boone County residential overflow was then immediately evident with the exurban subdivisions of larger homes on several-acre lots, with more developments in the works miles down Highway 179.
Roller coaster river hills open up to farm fields toward the Moniteau County seat, whose sign on U.S. 50 declares: “California Welcomes You — small enough to know you ~ large enough to serve you.”
A local family restaurant on Business 50, the old main drag, had a line nearly out the door as the lunch crowd amassed. A hearty buffet meal with ribs and peach cobbler all for just $10? A friendly teenager directing an out-of-towner to the silverware? Face masks nowhere to be found? Definitely not in Columbia.
Just south off Highway 5, from the town of High Point, a string of surplus retailers dot Highway C, staffed largely by Mennonites.
Mennonites are a traditionalist Protestant denomination who can often be mistaken for Amish, but instead use modern conveniences such as electricity, automobiles and telephones.
These surplus stores get odd-lot, damaged container, clearance and leftover wares, including items like clothes, toys, shampoo, rugs and portable basketball goals. You never know what you’ll find — think of a Salvation Army Thrift Shop, but all the stuff is brand new.
Our main destination was an established “stretch and dent” grocer toward Versailles. Surplus grocers likewise get streams of mostly non-perishable grocery store food items that have a dinged box, the freshness date has passed, and/or just didn’t sell in a regular supermarket somewhere.
The full parking lot on a cold Saturday afternoon proved its allure. I beelined for the cereal and energy bars. I don’t know what was up, but half a pallet of organic Raisin Bran in perfect shape — even dated for June 2022, was going for 99 cents a box, so I swooped up half a dozen. Rare these days is a cart full of pantry items, topped off with a fresh plate of old fashioned cinnamon rolls from the adjacent bakery, all for about $75.
A mix of folks perused this warehouse-style outlet, from low-income families and retirees, cost-conscious locals, bargain-hunter city folks, along with home-baking and natural health customers patronizing the few Dutch Country Store isles of bulk spices, canning supplies and 40-pound bags of whole-wheat flour.
Moving on, the old frontage road out of downtown Versailles proper pointed the minivan to a “variety store” that caught my dad’s eye. This was yet another fantastic world filled with aisles of toys, kids’ and inspirational books, sewing supplies and looped yarn in a bag for making potholders like my grandmother used to.
Mennonite-style clothing of modest, traditional, gender-specific shirts, pants, dresses and hosiery in monochromatic hues of black, gray, white and occasional darker blue were found.
Turns out this was just the retail shop — open everyday but Sunday — for a long-standing national mail order business with a sprawling warehouse out back.
The hospitable cashier described this Pennsylvania Dutch family operation’s history, while enthusiastically providing their latest 300 page printed catalog: a combination of Sears Roebuck, home school, Christian Book, fabric store and Oriental Trading, with most items discounted when ordered in quantities of three, six or 12.
Gracing the back cover is a contently smiling cartoon young lady with a head covering, holding a toddler in her lap on an easy chair, using an ink pen to fill out her paper order form on an end table next to a landline telephone.
USPS and phone are indeed it, as the cashier describes they don’t have a website — but maybe someday. I kinda doubt it, and hope not.
What a wonderful road trip through a beautiful corner of the Earth.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.