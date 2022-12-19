‘Red Sprite’ winterberry growing in Mizzou Botanic Garden

‘Red Sprite’ winterberry growing in Mizzou Botanic Garden. What’s not to love about color like this in the drab winter landscape?

 Courtesy of Chris Starbuck

As long as there have been life forms who could look up at the sky and equate the path of the sun with earth’s change of seasons, the winter solstice at the end of the harvest season has been a reason to celebrate. The longest night of the year — Wednesday, Dec. 21 this year — also fueled superstitious fear but additionally marked the cycle back to longer days.

Holly found its way into solstice celebrations, considered magical because when all else in the forest was drab and leafless, holly’s glossy leaves and red berries gorgeously persisted. In the short days and long nights of the winter, Celtic peoples believed that holly placed around the doors of homes provided a barrier against evil and shelter for good fairies.

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.

