As long as there have been life forms who could look up at the sky and equate the path of the sun with earth’s change of seasons, the winter solstice at the end of the harvest season has been a reason to celebrate. The longest night of the year — Wednesday, Dec. 21 this year — also fueled superstitious fear but additionally marked the cycle back to longer days.
Holly found its way into solstice celebrations, considered magical because when all else in the forest was drab and leafless, holly’s glossy leaves and red berries gorgeously persisted. In the short days and long nights of the winter, Celtic peoples believed that holly placed around the doors of homes provided a barrier against evil and shelter for good fairies.
Celts believed holly was the evergreen manifestation of the oak. The latter reigned over the light months of the year while holly ruled the dark months.
Early architects of Christianity wove myths of ancient harvest festivals into new traditions. Holly became common in Christmas wreaths and decorations, often decorating the doors of Christians’ homes. It was given added significance as the plant used to construct Jesus’ crown of thorns: prickly holly leaves with berries stained eternally red from his blood. And because holly is evergreen, it served as a symbol for eternal life.
American holly, Ilex opaca, that greeted the pilgrims on the coast of Massachusetts at Christmastime in 1620, wasn’t quite as spectacular as English Holly, I. aquafolium, but it was close enough to sustain the tradition of decorating with greens.
Occurring primarily in the southeast portions of the United States, American holly is native in the Bootheel of Missouri. It is a pyramid-shaped tree that can grow 15 to 30 feet in a home landscape and reach heights of 50 feet in in its natural habitat. In some Eastern states, the zealous holiday harvest of holly greens and berries has threatened the plant’s existence and laws forbid its harvest.
The genus Ilex contains over 400 trees and shrubs, both deciduous and evergreen and many cultivars have been produced. In general, hollies are dioecious — male and female flowers occur on the different plants. A lady holly will wear a gown of berries only if a gentleman holly grows nearby. One male holly can pollinate seven to 10 female plants.
Holly’s various species have wide-ranging decorative and utilitarian applications in landscapes.
One big plus for choosing an American holly for your landscape is that both male and female flowers occur on the same plant, giving it the ability to produce berries without a companion. American hollies thrive in full sun or partial shade. And if you want to spice things up, you can plant the yellow-fruited cultivar known as ‘Canary’. There is one growing at the northwest corner of Tate Hall, No. 6 on Mizzou Botanic Garden’s (MUBG) Jesse Hall Tree Trail Loop.
American holly’s dense growth provides winter cover for bees and in spring, its sweetly fragrant flowers attract pollinators.
Two additional hollies native to Missouri are I. decidua, or possumhaw, and I. verticullata, also known as winterberry. Both species are deciduous and both sport red berries that beautifully persist into the winter.
Missouri’s native winterberry is I. verticillata var. padifolia, which, according to notable Missouri plantsman Julian Steyermark, occurs naturally in only four counties in southeast Missouri.
Holly berries are a favorite food of the American robin. Cedar waxwings, eastern bluebirds, mockingbirds, cardinals and blue jays also have been observed enjoying holly berry snacks.
Possumhaw can grow to 7 to 15 feet as a landscape plant and up to 30 feet in the wild. Its 2- to 3-inch narrow, dark green, glossy leaves turn yellow in the fall.
Winterberry is a slow growing shrub reaching 6 to 12 feet or more at maturity. Its 2- to 3-inch leaves are more oval shaped, toothed and dark green in color. The plants bear heavy loads of bright red berries, quite striking in the winter landscape, especially against the snow. Winterberry cultivars grow in a number of MUBG locations. Several plants are located at the southwest corner of Francis Quadrangle, and there are also winterberries to the north of the MU Student Center and to the east of Stewart Hall. They’re hard to miss.
Color in the winter landscape remains as magical now as it was in the time of the ancient Druids, earning hollies an eternal place on the mantle of winter’s celebrations of wonder.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.