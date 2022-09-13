On Sunday, I celebrated 45 years of ordained ministry.
I say celebrate but it was more of a day of reflection, personal inventory and goal setting. Doing anything for 45 years ought to make one contemplate the journey.
I can say that I have experienced the greatest of joys, the most horrible defeats, some major victories and some absolute failures. In other words, I have experienced life.
Many of you sent truly kind words of encouragement. Thank you. Some of you even shared that I have positively influenced your life. Again, thank you.
What is most important to me is to ask the question, “Dawson, what have you learned in 45 years of ministry?” Here are a few thoughts.
To be clear, by ministry I mean the activity of sharing your gift with others. The minister is one who gives of his/her whole self to others.
Ministers are clergy, but they can also be musicians, artists, teachers, physicians, community leaders, therapists, etc. All who live to give are ministers.
True ministry is not about religious or denominational proselytizing. Ministry is best when it is centered in empowering and equipping people.
I began this journey thinking that ministry was about how many people I could convert to Christianity, how many denominational awards and positions I could claim, how I could be the brightest, most articulate and popular Baptist preacher in the 20th century. I realize that all of that was about me and not about the essence of ministry.
The only important activity any committed minister can ever ask is, “Have I helped someone along life’s way?” Popularity is fleeting. Brilliance is relative, and there is always someone who can preach or speak better than you.
What remains forever are the ways you comforted the broken, how you encouraged the despairing soul of others and how you created the occasion in someone’s life for enlightenment.
Therefore, authentic ministry is never about one’s ego, it is always about “the other.” All the others — Christian and non-Christian alike.
The best minister is the one who realizes he/she does not have all the answers. We have been called to wrestle with the big questions in humility and faith.
Why is there evil in the world? How did divorce occur after 25 years of marriage? What happens to me after I die? Am I still important and of worth when I become older? If I demonstrate who I really am, will you still love me?
Why did my child, spouse, brother, sister, or friend commit suicide? These questions and others demand that the minister not be the answer person but the wounded healer who walks through the valley of death with the other.
Ministry makes one aware of the fact that you will fail sometimes. Every idea will not produce success.
Sometimes you will be dead wrong. Such is the reality of every spiritual leader. For years no one listened to Muhammad except his family. Gautama Buddha’s teachings were rejected by his own home country.
Only the faithful women gathered when Yeshua was crucified. Rejection is part of the journey, and no one escapes it. If everyone likes you, no one respects you.
Make sure you make meaningful relationships with people who are not in ministry. Ministry is lonely. It is not by accident that ministers comprise one of the largest populations that becomes addicted to alcohol, drugs and sex.
Connect with others who will love you and support you, and not only your title or position.
Finally, I have learned to laugh. Life in ministry can drain every ounce of power from your being. Laughter refreshes and recreates. Take time to laugh and your ministry will be fruitful.
I am grateful to have served for 45 years. I hope I have helped you along the way.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
