In 200 years, a lot has changed. One thing that hasn’t much is Missouri’s map silhouette — largely bordered by a couple big river and surveyor straight lines elsewhere.
The southern Bootheel appendage was included, supposedly since a prominent landowner down there felt more in common with the Missouri river towns just to the north than rougher Arkansas.
Our western border was a straight line up and down from where the Kansas River, at that time, entered the Missouri River, until the Platt Purchase in 1836 added that northwestern triangle which includes St. Joseph.
The changes since in our lifestyles, economy, transportation and telecommunications have made Missouri’s existing borders obsolete. Here’s some updated suggestions.
One should be a housekeeping matter, along the Mississippi River, where the river has shifted — naturally and by the hand of the Army Corps of Engineers — but the state borders have not. MoDOT has a bicentennial highway map that will still show small portions of Missouri on the east side of the river, and bits of neighboring Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee on our west side. Get the landowners and legal powers that be together to register commonsense land swaps to clean this up.
The rise of modern large urban areas, with metro St. Louis being 3 million and KC over 1 million, are game changers. The cultural, economic and political urban-rural divide is immense. These values clash in our state Capitol. Look at any election results map and it’s obvious two blue dots on either end of Interstate 70, and otherwise a sea of red, with purple-ish Boone County and parts of Springfield.
There is a good case for St. Louis to become its own city-state. To chart it own course, free from the values of the rest of Missouri, which in many ways is a different world.
For Kansas City, the border with Kansas is hard to distinguish, except when going west on I-70 past downtown, where the highway gets noticeably better. They might best determine to form a state encompassing Independence to the east, the airport to the north, the southern suburbs on either side of the present border, but to the west include liberal college town Lawrence and maybe even nearby Topeka.
This would complement central and western Kansas well, as they are similar to outstate Missouri. In fact, a little further out, counties in eastern Colorado floated the idea of becoming part of Nebraska, as urban Denver captures the political gravity there.
My wife grew up in a small town in southeastern Illinois, where many adults resented their tax dollars going to their state Capitol in Springfield, just to be siphoned off to Chicago. Illinois has an even more acute case to separate from urban Chicagoland.
Northern Missouri farm counties maybe have more in common with Iowa these days. Southern Missouri Ozarks feel closer to Arkansas. Without St. Louis and KC, maybe parts of northern Arkansas would want to join with Missouri instead.
And not to play corrupt games like what political party would gains votes in federal elections, but while other parts of the world change place names and flags over the decades and centuries, it is difficult to break from nostalgia.
Perhaps as part of what Mizzou professor of political science and director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy Justin Dyer has been pointing out: the mandatory referendum in 2022 asking voters: “Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the (Missouri) constitution?” After two centuries, it’s time for this discussion.