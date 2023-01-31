The tragic death of Tyre Nichols has once again stunned America’s consciousness. The death of another Black man at the hands of the police has become far too common in this society. If one thought that murder by police was a thing of the past, the tragedy in Memphis reminds us that the violence against people of color in America continues to rage on. According to the website Statista, 313 Black people were killed by the police in 2022.
What seems different about the Tyre Nichols case is that the killing of Mr. Nichols was at the hands of five Black police officers. The body cam video shows that Nichols was beaten and kicked savagely. It was a horrendous display of a lack of compassion. One would think that Black officers would not treat another Black person in such a vicious manner. How wrong we were in our thinking.
In conversations about policing in America, people suggest that if we constitute a police unit that reflects the complexion of the community it serves, police violence would disappear. The event in Memphis, however, reminds us that in the end color is not the final point. My father used to say, “You may be my color, but maybe not my kind.” The five police officers who beat Nichols to death were his color, but not his kind.
A serious investigation into police training is needed. Is the training police officers are receiving robbing them of their humanity? Why are we still experiencing instances of police brutality to people of color across this country? Something is missing in police education.
Obviously, the bottom line regarding policing is the character of the individual and not the skin color. Give me a person of good character and compassionate community policing will take place. An officer of good character will respect the dignity of another human being. Police departments need to quit hiring suspicious persons who respect neither themselves nor citizens in the community. We need officers who will truly protect and serve.
I live in a section of Columbia that is heavily policed. As a Black man, I am cautious. While most of my encounters with the Columbia Police Department have been positive and professional, not all of them have been so. The Memphis tragedy reminds every Black person that what happened to Tyre Nichols can happen to any of us.
One white woman once asked me: “Why do Black people act so afraid of the police?” It is because all of us realize that regardless of age, education, social influence, religious commitment and the lot, any of us at any time can become Michael Brown, Eric Gardner, George Floyd, Breana Taylor or Tyre Nichols.
My heart goes out to Nichols’ family. My hope is that we will never have to witness a tragedy like this again, but my mind says remain vigilant, watch and pray.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.