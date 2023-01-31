The tragic death of Tyre Nichols has once again stunned America’s consciousness. The death of another Black man at the hands of the police has become far too common in this society. If one thought that murder by police was a thing of the past, the tragedy in Memphis reminds us that the violence against people of color in America continues to rage on. According to the website Statista, 313 Black people were killed by the police in 2022.

What seems different about the Tyre Nichols case is that the killing of Mr. Nichols was at the hands of five Black police officers. The body cam video shows that Nichols was beaten and kicked savagely. It was a horrendous display of a lack of compassion. One would think that Black officers would not treat another Black person in such a vicious manner. How wrong we were in our thinking.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

