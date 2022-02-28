Lately, the population of this country basically remained the same. America saw less than 1% growth, which we know thanks to data from the U.S. Census report.
That has caused much weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth for those who feel that large perpetual growth is good. That does not include the nations of Southeast Asia, and in particular China and India.
China recognized that eternal growth was harmful and passed a law that limited couples to one child. That didn’t work very well, and recently that edict was rescinded. The pictures coming from India show a population that is on the edge. Malnutrition and starvation are the results of unlimited growth.
There are some advantages to expanding our population. There will be more folks shopping at the Big Box stores. The real estates folks who sell condos to retirees will prosper. More children allegedly means more care for the aged.
But, the upsides of perpetual growth are countered by the downsides. Not just countered, but wiped out.
More people means fewer open spaces, less wildlife and fewer places to hike and roam. It means more cars and trucks on the highways; more high rises; more skyscrapers. Remember that high rise down in Surfside, Florida, where the building codes were either ignored or hadn’t quite caught up with reality.
Inspections revealed issues, but they were pretty much ignored — until the building collapsed.
As usual, a few benefit, and the rest of us are crammed into smaller and smaller living spaces.
As to the bit about more children meaning more care for the elderly, that is simply not true. No one is saying that people should not procreate. It just means that couples should only have two children — essentially duplicating themselves. More than two and the population will rise.
Already, several wildlife creatures have gone extinct, never to be seen again. Many more are threatened. Most of this extinction (real and threatened) is due to a presumption that we are superior to other predators, that the cow or sheep herd is an economic benefit, and so ranchers justify shooting anything that impacts the herd.
For example, the wolf population was almost wiped out in the USA. It is coming back thanks to restocking and protection efforts. But even so, the wolf is allowed to live only in national protected areas. If the wolf leaves that protected area, say Yellowstone, it is deemed to be a threat to domestic species and can be shot.
More people also means more food is needed, and more cows and sheep fill that need. Anything that negatively affects that need is deemed a threat that must be exterminated. It doesn’t matter if that threat is wolves, bears or prairie dogs.
Right now, there are very few family farmers, and more and more industrial/factory farms, also known as Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs). The Central Valley of California, where most of our vegetables and fruits come from, is under threat of global warming. Global warming is a direct result of too many people burning too much fossil fuel.
There are enough people on this planet. Perhaps already too many.