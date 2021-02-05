Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784) a poet during the American Revolutionary Era, often referred to as the mother of African American literature, is someone I knew I should learn about, but I never made the time. Even when I saw her statute in 2018 as one of three women honored in Boston Women’s Memorial, the other two being Abigail Adams and Lucy Stone, I did not follow up on my intentions to learn more about Wheatley.
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old who performed her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the recent presidential inauguration, and who will recite a poem at the Super Bowl, so motivated me. When Gorman read in her poem “a skinny black girl, descended from slaves,” I noticed her distinctive head covering, I thought, “she looks like the Phillis Wheatley statute in Boston.” This time I made the time and spent several days since Jan. 20 learning about Wheatley. I was overdue.
Wheatley was kidnapped into the slave trade from western Africa (Senegal) when she was seven or eight in 1761 and brought without a family to America across the Middle Passage. She was purchased by the John and Suzanna Wheatley family, hence her last name, in Boston. Having arrived on the schooner “Phillis” she now had a first name. Wheatley was taught English, and later Greek and Latin, and the Bible by Suzanna Wheatley and her daughter. Phillis was apparently of great intellect and took to studying the Bible and the poetry of Alexander Pope, among others.
Wheatley published her first poem at 14 years old about two fisherman who escaped drowning at sea. She gained more popularity for a poem two years later about praising the Rev. George Whitfield, one of the best-known orators of his days and became recognized as the first African American women to be published in the United States.
A collection of poems was held from publication due to doubts that Wheatley was the true author. On Oct. 8, 1772, a group of 18 of Boston’s educated and important men, including a signer of the Declaration of Independence, John Hancock, questioned her about her authorship and intellect. The event was a trial of an African American’s intellectual abilities, eventually receiving the attention of Thomas Jefferson who speculated about Black intellectual inferiority in his “Notes of the State of Virginia” (1785). The young poet reportedly overwhelming impressed the 18 men and all signed a letter of authenticity. Her book, “Poems on various subjects, religious and moral,” brought her international fame, which probably contributed to her being granted her freedom. Tragically, due partly to her new found independence, the death of John and Suzanna Wheatley, and the economic instability of her husband, she died in poverty at the age of 31 in 1784.
At Biden’s Inauguration, Gorman mentioned in her poem that she “was reciting for a president.” Well, so did Wheatley. She sent her poem “To His Excellency, General Washington” to the future president on Oct. 26, 1775, who responded and met with her in Boston on Feb. 28, 1776. In addition to indicating the breadth of Wheatley’s reputation as a poet, the poem was memorable for being the first written reference to “Columbia.”
Before the Civil War, “the goddess Columbia” was a popular symbol of the American colonies and is the root of the “District of Columbia” and the “Statute of Columbia” atop the United States Capitol as well as the statute in our “Scales of Justice.” “Columbia, The Gem of the Ocean” was a popular song in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
In contemporary African American literature, Wheatley is known and hotly debated for an eight-line poem “On Being Brought from Africa to America” that begins “’Twas mercy that brought me from my Pagan lands.” Some think the poem is ironic and sarcastic, some say it is duplicitous. Some say it is an example of what W.E.B. Dubois termed “double consciousness” that African Americans developed in order to survive in a white society.
Gorman stands not only on the shoulders of Phillis Wheatley in speaking to the public, and to presidents, with hope and history but was preceded by two recent African American women as inaugural poets: Maya Angelou who read “On the Pulse of the Morning” at Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration and Elizabeth Alexander reading “Praise Song for the Day” at Barack Obama swearing-in in 2009.
After my recent, and brief, immersion in Wheatley’s life and work, I went to the internet and found several confirmations that I am a late appreciator of her work. A Google search returns over 600,000 items. In 2005, one of her letters sold at auction for $253,000. Additionally, several other observers have noticed the similarity between Gorman and Wheatley.
Perhaps Gorman’s popularity, especially after the Super Bowl, might reignite the public’s interest in Wheatley, public poetry, the African American oral tradition, and forgotten African American accomplishments throughout our history.