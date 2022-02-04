Amanda Gorman caught America’s attention reciting poems at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration and at the 2021 Super Bowl. Her full-length book of poems, “Call Us What We Carry,” has just been published. It is an engaging collection of a wide variety of topics and formats.
I am no expert about poetry, but I enjoy her verbal creativity and appreciate her generational and racial insights. I remember my high school English teacher lecturing that “you shouldn’t speed read a poem, you should wade through it, letting the words roll around.” Gorman’s words flow so fluidly and usually so simply. For example, she writes, “It's easy to harp, harder to hope.” Isn’t that the truth?
Like presidential oratory, public poetry has a lower place in American public discourse than it once did. I do remember two other presidential poets — Robert Frost reading “The Gift Outright” at John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration and Maya Angelou reading “On the Pulse of Morning” at Bill Clinton’s 1993 swearing-in, but Gorman feels different.
Frost and Angelou were well-established, recognized senior poets at the top of their craft who brought gravitas to two young, boyish incoming presidents. On the other hand, Gorman was a little-known representative of Generation Z who stole the show on a day of great uncertainty, attempting to connect today’s youth with a very old incoming president.
Gorman was an up-and-comer before Biden's inauguration by virtue of her Fourth of July appearance on "CBS This Morning" in 2019 reciting her "Believer's Hymn for the Republic,” a delightful mix of history and hope that characterizes many of her poems. "CBS This Morning" featured her again in April 2020 to perform “The Miracle of Morning,” which is in her new book about our collective and individual efforts to deal with the pandemic.
“Call Us What We Carry” includes 73 poems, most I understood, some I don’t. It is divided into seven sections representing different aspects of our history. My first interpretation of “what we carry” imagined physical loads like supplies and passengers, boxes and bundles, but I quickly realized Gorman means memories, experiences, trauma, lessons, historical interpretations, accomplishments and failures are “what we carry.”
Many Americans recall Gorman reciting “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden inauguration. That poem is included in her new book, allowing the reader to reread and savor her words that captured the historical significance of that day. She began: “When day comes, we ask ourselves, 'Where we can find light in this never-ending shade?'” She acknowledged that America is “far from polished, far from pristine,” but ended with her pronouncing hope in the closing lines:
“The new dawn blooms as we free it,
For there is always light,
If only we’re brave enough to see it,
If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
Gorman uses several different formats to present her poems. Some are written in traditional form, some are diagrams and dialogues. Two that caught my eye are concrete poems, or visual poems, where the arrangement of words suggests the meaning of the poem.
Gorman’s “America,” presented in the shape of our flag, and “Masks,” with words arranged in the form of a mask, ask “who were we beneath our masks?” Three other concrete poems are formatted as a text message, the U.S. Capitol and an eyeball.
Her book is also unusual in that it has 12 pages of notes explaining many of the historical references in the poems.
Perhaps the most timely, most powerful of her poems is “Fury and Faith,” about present day race-related protests often portrayed by images of Black Lives Matter. Two stanzas stopped my reading as I dwelled on her succinct insights. The first memorable stanza is:
“But the point of protest is not winning.
It’s holding to the promise of freedom,
Even when fast victory is not promised.”
The second is:
“Our Goal is never revenge, just restoration,
Not dominance, just dignity,
Not fear, just freedom,
Just justice”
Gorman’s Super Bowl poem, “Chorus of Captains,” is not in her new book but should have been. In it, she celebrates three ordinary citizens: one a wounded vet, one an educator, one an ICU nurse, whom she refers to as the three captains for the day. It’s about three normal people on a normal day. Her poem ends:
“Let us walk with these warriors,
Charge on with these champions,
And carry forth the call of our captains!
We celebrate them by acting
With courage and compassion,
By doing what is right and just.
For while we honor them today,
It is they who every day honor us.”
Gorman reads and sounds like her times. Her poems are not stuffy and elitist, but clear and common. She recognizes historical hurt and pain, but sees the promise of a greater, more noble future. She recites like rap, but fits well with a symphony. She combines the many voices of America’s past into one clear voice for a better future. That’s something we need right now.