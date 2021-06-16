KMOS, central Missouri’s PBS station, is in the midst of its pledge drive, which means a lot of terrific specials are being interrupted by the pleas for well-deserved funding.
Among the documentaries is Rick Steves’ 2018 “The Story of Fascism in Europe.” This is not a travelogue as most of his shows but an in-depth look at European politics from the end of World War I through World War II.
If you missed the show, I strongly suggest you watch it on YouTube and give to your local PBS station.
Steves opens with a statement of fascism: “When a dictator convinces a nation to march in lock-step, they feel strong…”
My favorite short and somewhat simplistic reference book concerning politics is “30-Second Politics,” edited by Steven L. Taylor. Published in 2011, Taylor wrote, “Under fascism the state is all and therefore the individual is nothing…”
Taylor continues, “It is an illiberal regime type, insofar as it denies the significance and rights of the individual…”
We know of the history of fascism through the charismatic dictators of Italy’s Benito Mussolini, Germany’s Adolf Hitler and Spain’s Francisco Franco.
Although Taylor subscribes to the notion that after World War II fascism had all but disappeared from the world stage, he could not have foreseen today’s Republican Party and the power held by former president Donald Trump.
Although Steves and his guests never mention the United States, the GOP or Trump, one cannot help but look in depth at the current state of affairs of the extreme Trumpism movement.
In 2015, America was still reeling from the effects of the 2007-2009 recession. We were experiencing the slowest economic growth this century. According to the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. gross domestic product fell by $3.8 trillion — the biggest on record. While the state of America’s financial affairs started to turn the corner by 2010, many still suffered the effects of the economic downturn for years later.
On June 16, 2015, at Trump Tower in New York City, the charismatic Donald Trump made his formal entry into American and world politics, coming down the golden escalator to announce his candidacy for president.
Over the next year, right-wing nationalists began to follow Trump’s simplistic promises for very complex problems, such as building a wall along the Southern border to stop undocumented people from entering the country or eradicating trade deficits with China by eliminating old treaties to be replaced by his own creations.
We were been told that only he, Trump, could solve America’s problems. Only he had the solutions. Only he could unite the country.
Followers listened to his misogynistic ramblings, his vague references to anti-Semitism and his call to silence the “lying press.”
Mussolini promised that the only he could make Italy great again. In America there was a dramatic rise in nationalism as Trump’s followers blindly repeated “Make America Great Again.”
Like the Brown Shirts of Germany and the Black Shirts of Italy, gangs of anti-government, anti-socialists and anti-communists forcefully and sometimes brutally attacked those who disagreed with them.
Who can forget the march of neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017 with cries of “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.”
Trump is very much like Mussolini, a showman as opposed to being a politician. He uses his voice, words and gestures to rile his followers to frenzy. He told those attending his rallies to beat those who opposed him, promising to pay fines and legal fees if they were arrested. He still controls the airwaves by calling into conservative radio and television talk shows to vent his anger at the liberal press and politicians.
Like Mussolini, Trump declared liberals were in bed with the socialists and communists and were out to ruin the nation.
Trump measures his political success by the number of people attending his rallies, though the numbers always seemed to be inflated, and his television ratings.
Like Hitler, Trump and his entourage press the propaganda buttons, beginning with the “Big Lie,” that the 2016 election was fraudulent and that the 2020 election would be worse, and his followers, representing about 40% of the nation, still eat it up.
The Jan. 6 insurrection was the result of four years of near dictatorial-fascist rule, and Trump still holds the strings that allow others to advance his cause.
Winston Churchill wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” He was one of many who warned the citizenry of the impending doom if we did not recognize the dangers of the past.
We have seen what happened when fascism over took Europe. Let’s not allow that to happen in the United States.
David Rosman is an award- winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.