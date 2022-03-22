In the winter of 1776, Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s (humans’) souls.” Of course, Paine was speaking about the struggle America was facing in its quest for independence from British rule. In 2022, once again we are facing times that try the human spirit in America.
All of us are facing economic hardship. The soaring prices for food and gas are crushing many of us. People talk about how the economy is difficult for the shelterless, but it is the working poor who are suffering incredible hardships.
I was joking with a fellow patron at one of our local grocery stores about how all of us enter the store praying and leave the store cursing. The same is true at the gas pumps. With gas near $4 per gallon, those of us who have minimal paying jobs wonder how we are going to get to work each day and buy enough food to sustain our families. These times make us quote Marvin Gaye as he sang, “makes you want to holler and throw up both your hands.”
President Joe Biden and the White House Administration is reported to be thinking about ways the government can help all Americans in this crisis. Once they thought about giving citizens “gas cards” as a means of reliving the economic pressure. That idea was quickly discarded given the possibilities of fraud, abuse or other potential issues. No one wants to think about giving more Americans food stamps or other food assistance because of the troubles that emerge in the current situation regarding food stamps.
While the average annual income in Columbia is around $50,000, most of the working poor in Columbia do not come near that amount. Many people who used to donate to places like the Food Bank are finding themselves needing the Food Bank to survive. Churches and other benevolent organizations are at their limit. How are we to survive?
Unfortunately, I do not see an answer coming soon. If the wealthiest among us would help, that would be wonderful in the short term, but that cannot be the final solution. It is obvious America needs an economic overhaul. We need a redistribution of wealth so that all may live. But to even mention such a change causes people to think it's socialism or communism. While such thinking is absurd, many Americans think any conversation about redistributing wealth in America is communist rhetoric.
The bottom line is that something must change. We are already a divided nation on edge. If the economic situation gets much worse, civil rebellion will be next. We must figure out a united effort by government, corporate industry and the private sector that addresses meaningfully our economic problems. I am open to reasonable suggestions. Does anyone have one?