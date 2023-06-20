Dear Reader,
I want to thank you for reading and supporting the Columbia Missourian. We strive to be your trusted source of local news in Columbia. I am writing to let you know about an increase in subscription prices.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear Reader,
I want to thank you for reading and supporting the Columbia Missourian. We strive to be your trusted source of local news in Columbia. I am writing to let you know about an increase in subscription prices.
On July 1, a print and digital subscription will be $15 per month, and a digital subscription will cost $7.50 per month. Our print edition is delivered five days a week, and a digital subscription offers access to our e-edition and John Darkow’s cartoons, in addition to all of the stories online. On the print side, we have seen an increase in costs from our press vendor as newsprint prices continue to increase and the delivery costs are impacted by gas prices.
Beyond those direct price increases, we continue to see costs of our news gathering operation rise. As we grow our digital business, we need the price of the digital subscription to account for the costs of news gathering.
Subscriptions are one of several revenue streams for the Missourian. As I shared during our NewsMatch campaign last year, the Missourian works to be a good steward of the funding we have, but we face the same challenges as others in providing a quality product amid rising prices.
If you are not yet a subscriber, we hope you will consider supporting us by purchasing a digital subscription or a print and digital subscription. We are upgrading our subscription software, and beginning June 29, the process to sign up for a new subscription will be easier than ever. If you are currently an annual or six-month subscriber, you will be able to renew your subscription in one easy step online. Your support as a subscriber allows us to continue to meet our mission to provide quality local news, train journalists and serve as a lab for the news industry.
Elizabeth Stephens is the executive editor of the Columbia Missourian.
Executive editor for the Columbia Missourian, community newspaper chair and associate professor at the Missouri School of Journalism
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.