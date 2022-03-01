The Columbia City Council will consider a resolution that will affect city residents March 7. The resolution is constructed and being presented by City Council members Pat Fowler and Ian Thomas and other community members.
The resolution reads: "That the City of Columbia will commit 100% of the City’s American Rescue Plan Funds to providing direct assistance to those disproportionally impacted by the pandemic, relieving the conditions of systemic poverty, racial inequality and building robust pathways toward economic security and public health."
This resolution moves us forward in addressing the most pertinent problems that plague our community.
In my column on Jan. 25, I wrote that for Columbia to combat homelessness, racial and economic disparity and violence we need two important dynamics: the building of bridges between communities of color that are most affected by the above conditions; and, to build bridges between the wealthiest and economically oppressed people of Columbia.
This resolution, in my estimation, is an attempt to build the necessary bridges that will make us a better a stronger community.
If the resolution is passed it will take an extraordinary effort to turn this idea into reality. Who will orchestrate the distribution of funds? How many paid staff and volunteers will be needed to accomplish the goal? How will we make sure that the voices of those who have been silent will be incorporated into the discussions and implementation of the plan? These questions and others will have to be addressed. And yet, I believe that as a community, we can do what is necessary for success.
There will be naysayers in our community who will object to this plan. But no attempt to assist those who need help goes without critics.
This plan will take courage and vision,both of which we have in our community. We have an excellent opportunity to create something magnanimous in Columbia. Let us not let this opportunity pass us by.