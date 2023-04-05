I would be simply upset if the Nashville mass shooting was a lone incident, but it was not. As of March 29, NPR reported that the United States has seen one school shooting per day since the first of the year. That makes me furious.
YouTube activist Bryan Taylor Cohen is also furious. On his YouTube channel, Cohen begins his diatribe concerning gun violence in the United States with a clip of a woman, identified as Ashbey Beasley and a survivor of the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4, “hijacking” a Fox News live report from Nashville where she happened to be on vacation to visit her sister-in-law.
Beasley is rightfully angry and disappointed that Congress, and I would add probably most state legislatures, do not pass sensible gun control laws; the banning of military assault style weapons, universal background checks, limiting magazine size and more. Her fury is quite evident in her voice and opinion.
I know this is repetitive, but I am a responsible gun owner. I sold firearms, including AR-15s, semiautomatic long guns and pistols. I am also strongly in favor of reasonable and sensible gun laws to help curtail these shootings.
To quell the argument before it starts, the Democrats do not want to break in to your home and confiscate your AR-15s, long guns or semi-automatic pistols. That is a scare tactic employed by those who want unfettered access to firearms.
As Cohen says in his commentary, the only common factor that can be found in all mass shootings, school shootings, suicides and gang violence, is the gun. Not mental illness. Not unsecured schools. Not godlessness. It is not the other excuses the GOP will spit out. It is guns.
Why focus on the Republican Party? As the GOP lauds mental illness as the cause of gun violence, among other things, party members voted not to fund increasing access to mental health services for our children.
Many firearm owners believe that the Second Amendment is an absolute, yet, I argue that that is wrong. We have laws that restrict ownership to certain firearms and weapons ownership unless special permission is given by the government including, but not limited to the ownership or possession of full-automatic firearms and noise suppressors, also known as “silencers.”
From the first colonization to 1903, the United States was protected by state and private militias. Every white male citizen was required to be a member of the local militia, thus the Second Amendment’s opening statement; “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State…”
The Militia Act of 1903 dissolved state and private militias, and created a cohesive National Guard. The new Guard would be funded by the federal government for training, equipment and other necessary supplies to maintain a cohesive and well-equipped armed force ready in case of political upheaval, threat by adversaries or natural disasters.
But there are other voices. Forbes echoed the headline of almost every other news outlet after the Nashville mass shooting: “Senate Chaplain Barry Black called on lawmakers to ‘move beyond thoughts and prayers.’”
As the Democrats clamor for new gun control legislation, GOP leaders remain on their pro-gun stance by declaring it is not the guns that cause mass shootings, it is something else. Speaker Kevin McCarthy and most Republicans blame mental health as the No. 1 reason for mass killings.
Yet, our Republican Congress voted not to expand mental health services for our children.
The United States does not have a monopoly on mental illness, or godlessness, or the breakup of the nuclear family. We do have a monopoly on the number of firearms owned by our citizens. CNN reported that as of June 2022, there are approximately 265 million privately owned firearms in a nation of 334 million.
Chaplain Black is right, thoughts and prayers will not alleviate the mass shootings and gun related problems in the U.S. What we do need are plans and actions.
I agree with Cohen that it may sound trite but if our legislators and Congress do not pass reasonable gun control legislation, it is time to vote them out of office.
Vote, because you are angry and disappointed. Vote because your life depends on it.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
