On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, concerning a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after a 15-week gestation. But the case is bigger than just a single state law, as many observers speculate that a majority of justices will take the opportunity to overrule Roe v. Wade.
After nearly 50 years, the abortion debate continues as a chief bottleneck in American politics. Keeping the debate alive prevents addressing related social equity issues such as health care, public education and reducing crime. It distracts from considering new challenges such as internet security, relations with China and COVID-19.
Missouri, once a battleground state, has become a solid one-party dominant Republican state with hardly any room in the Democratic Party for a non-supporter of abortion. That affects education, roads, health care — almost every policy issue, as well as our representatives in the U.S. House and Senate.
It didn’t have to be this way. America would have avoided some of the culture wars and the morass of political polarization if the Supreme Court had just stayed out. If the justices had resisted the urge of judicial imperialism in 1973, the abortion debate would have been dealt with at the state level, with about half the states allowing abortion and half with heavy restrictions.
More importantly, a state-level abortion debate could have reacted to improvements in medicine, technology and population mobility on an incremental, state level. There would be a good deal of variation about abortion across the 50 states.
The Guttmacher Institute, in 2017, classified 29 states — where 58% of the nation’s women reside — as hostile toward abortion rights, 14 states, with 35% considered supportive. Seven states were somewhere in between. Some people see this as inequity, others see it as the flexibility provided by federalism for a large diverse nation. I see it as a path for reducing abortion’s chokehold on national politics.
An indication that legal scholars expect Roe to be overturned is the attention given to the Court’s legitimacy if it takes that action and how much weight should the Court give to “stare decisis,” that is, deference to established precedent.
Critics of Roe argue there is not an explicit right to privacy specified in the Constitution and that it is better to reverse a previous decision than to continue a mistaken one. There is not an explicit provision for judicial review in our Constitution either and the justices have accepted that since Marbury v. Madison in 1803. Yes, courts are very political.
American public opinion has been rather consistent since 1973, with about 65% to 70% agreeing that abortion should be a decision made by a woman and her doctor and that Roe v. Wade should not be overturned. What has also been consistent is abortion’s towering influence on debates about health care coverage, employee responsibility to assist in abortion and, of course, Senate confirmation of judicial nominations.
Regardless of how the Supreme Court decides the Mississippi case, abortion rights are likely to be further constrained in some states, but abortion services will continue in at least California and six other states that currently require insurance companies in their states to cover abortion. California has proposed that it will become an “abortion sanctuary” if Roe is overturned and states enact more abortion restrictions.
The Guttmacher Institute, a widely recognized think tank on reproductive health policy, has a wealth of data about the number and recipients of abortion that suggests who will be adversely affected should Roe be overturned.
Approximately 862,320 abortions were performed in 2017, down 7% from 926,190 in 2014, according to the institute's data. That’s about 18% of pregnancies, excluding miscarriages. The abortion rate in 2017 was 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44, the lowest recorded rate in recent history. In 1973, the year Roe was decided, the rate was 16.3. Nonsurgical medication abortions accounted for 39% of all abortions in 2017, up from 29% in 2014.
Nationally, about two-thirds of 2017 abortions were performed at under eight weeks, and more than 90% were performed under 13 weeks gestation. At most, 10% of abortions would have been prevented if Mississippi’s 15-week threshold were to be the national practice.
About one-quarter of American women will have an abortion before the age of 45. Estimates are that 1% to 2% of abortions are a result of rape. Fifty-nine percent of abortions in 2014 were obtained by patients who had had at least one birth. About 75% of abortion patients in 2014 were below the poverty level or low-income, meaning having an income less than twice the federal poverty level. This is contrary to the stereotype of teenaged or college-aged women “getting into trouble.”
If Roe v. Wade is overturned or weakened, increases in travel distances would likely prevent 93,500 to 143,500 women each year from accessing abortion care and abortion patients’ average distance to the nearest facility would increase by 97 miles, from 25 to 122 miles.
In a post-Roe era, politics will shift toward the 50 states, women in anti-abortion states will have to travel across state lines and social and health disparities will increase. Interest groups could organize to provide information, support and monetary assistance to reduce the burden to low-income women.
Because abortion policy has come to pit citizens whose fundamental religious beliefs oppose abortion against citizens who prioritize “a woman’s right to control her own body,” it is doubtful there will ever be a national solution. If the Supreme Court had left the policy-making responsibility for abortion with the states, it is doubtful we would have had nearly 50 years of growing political polarization.