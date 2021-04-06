“Hatred is corrosive of a person’s wisdom and conscience; the mentality of enmity can poison a nation’s spirit, instigate brutal life-and-death struggles, destroy a society’s tolerance and humanity, and block a nation’s progress to freedom and democracy.”
— Liu Xiaobo, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Chinese writer and activist
The recent episodes of anti-Asian hatred within American society have caused us to pause and reevaluate what it means to be “the many and the one”.
Anti-Asian persecution is not new in America. One needs to only remember the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII or the largest single day lynching of Asians during the building of the Western railroads. Our history is one filled with stories of how we have oppressed the Asian community.
To some people, the recent events of violence against Asians seems odd. After all, Asians have always been vaulted as the “model minorities” in America. Many Asian communities fully embraced capitalism, and if they were light enough in complexion, they were more readily received. The fact of the matter is that the Euro-centric, Anglo-American, white supremacist mindset always considered them second-class people.
We know that the past presidential administration fanned the flame of anti-Asian hatred. The calling of COVID-19 as “Kung Flu” or “the China Virus” only exacerbated racist narratives and actions.
J.L.A. Garcia wrote a piece years ago called “The Heart of Racism.” In it, he suggests that racism, at the core, is a heart issue. Our xenophobia, institutional and systemic racism begins in the heart and soul of human beings. If so, how do we combat anti-Asian, anti-Black, and anti-Latin racism?
If racism is of the heart, it exposes a lack of moral consciousness and spiritual decay. Only our willingness to recognize, confess and correct our heart problem will end the hatred we are experiencing in this culture.
That is why Critical Race Theory is so important for us to fix our heart problem. Critical Race Theory does not aim to call all white people racists. Instead, it attempts to acquaint us with the truth of our historical narrative and provide an avenue for reconciliation.
The more we know our collective history, the better prepared we are to construct a better union.
What I am suggesting takes intentionality. One must do the work of overcoming anti-Asian hatred.
It does not fall out of heaven. We cannot wish it away, and gradualism is simply a mask for wishful thinking.
We must be intentional in dismantling racism at every place and space.
Let us stop anti-Asian hatred. Let us defeat racism of every kind in this society. The power is in our hands and heart. The question is: Are we willing to be part of the solution and not part of the problem?