“Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press…”
Missouri has again made national news — and not in a good way. Gov. Mike Parson is taking a page from Donald Trump’s handbook “The Hate Of Journalists” to call for an investigation of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and reporter Josh Renaud for publishing an article examining how the state’s education department website exposed the Social Security numbers of more than 100,000 employees.
What Renaud did was examine the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) website’s source code by simply pressing F12 on a keyboard. The governor is calling this action “hacking,” while the Post-Dispatch and Renaud are calling this research.
What prompted the reporter to press the key was simply curiosity, based on the reports I read from the Business Insider, The New York Times and NPR. The state’s own research by the Office of Administration Office of Cybersecurity in 2015 and 2016 showed that DESE’s website already disclosed the SSNs and personal information of students and teachers in its coding. This was simply a follow-up.
The Post-Dispatch and Renaud even delayed the publication of the story until Oct. 13 to give DESE time to rectify the problem, a standard operating procedure for most news outlets in reporting on cybersecurity breaches. Parson’s condemnation came Oct. 14.
The governor’s remarks are fueling the running debate as to what constitutes a free press and what does not.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a hacker as “a person who illegally gains access to and sometimes tampers with information in a computer system.” FindLaw.com goes a bit further saying “hacking crosses the criminal line when a hacker accesses someone’s computer system without such consent or authority.”
Joe Scherrer, a cybersecurity expert at Washington University in St. Louis, told the Kansas City Star: “If someone is enterprising to do that right-click and check the code and find this information, that’s readily available … If I was a teacher I’d be upset because the state government didn’t properly protect my information.”
Since the beginning of his election campaign in 2015, Trump called the press the “enemy of the people.” Parson, also a Republican, is taking this one step further by telling state prosecutors to conduct a criminal investigation to determine if the Post-Dispatch and Renaud indeed criminally hacked the DESE system.
Parson said, “We will not let this crime against Missouri teachers go unpunished. They were acting against a state agency to compromise teachers’ personal information in an attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines for their news outlet.”
What crime?
Anyone with a micron of computer programing knowledge knows that right-clicking one’s mouse will bring up the coding for any computer site. I was easily able to access the coding for my last column in the Missourian and Gov. Parson’s state website simply by right-clicking. There is nothing illicit about this research.
In fact, no personal information was published and there was no indication that the information found was used in maliciously by the paper or reporter.
Parson’s comments were met with confusion and condemnation by journalists and cybersecurity experts who say that simply right-clicking one’s mouse to expose a weakness of a website does not constitute hacking.
The “Fourth Estate” is defined by the Oxford Dictionary of Journalism as the “conceptualization of journalists as quasi-constitutional ‘watch dogs’ on behalf of a society’s citizens.” Today the term is used with some sarcasm noting the public’s distrust of journalism, most of which is being perpetuated by both extreme right and left wing, and tabloid media, all dealing in yellow journalism.
There was nothing “illegal” about what Renaud did. Professional and non-professional programmers copy and/or modify existing codes on competitors’ websites for their own use. Unless the information used constitutes an outright copyright violation or extends to criminal activities, the use of a public-access “look-see” does not constitute an illegal activity.
Attacking the press in such a malicious manner causes problems for the accuser as well. Even those outside of the media are starting to question Parson’s motives for this action.
When I taught “Communication Theory” we would discuss when the line of free speech and the press may cross. I would explain that just because one does not like a comment, action or reporting does not make it unconstitutional or illegal.
The governor’s declaration that the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Josh Renaud committed a crime is unfounded and only enhances the growing distrust of the media. The only thing to be distrusted are politicians using unfounded claims for their own political gain.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.