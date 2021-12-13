Columbia Public Schools, through its school board, has issued and extended a mask mandate for all the students in the district to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The school board’s reasoning is that masks protect student health.
Now Attorney General Eric Schmitt is on an apparent mission to allow COVID-19 to spread among young adults and children. His motive seems to be to garner favor among the followers of former President Donald J. Trump.
A recent state court ruled that any entity under the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services that issued a mask mandate did so in violation of the law. This was in a lower court in Cole County and applies, as far as I can tell, only to local health departments.
The ruling didn’t even mention school districts, and there is another court ruling that did. Nevertheless, the attorney general is trying to make it applicable to all school districts in this state.
According to this newspaper, Schmitt has sent an order to the Columbia School District that the mask mandate cannot be. Whether or not this is true, the attorney general of this state has no authority to issue orders — that can only be done by the state legislature or a court. Neither have issued such an order to the Columbia Public Schools.
The attorney general can threaten to sue if the mask mandate is not lifted, but that is as far as he can go.
Schmitt is engaged in a muddled and publicly harmful attempt to claim that Columbia Public Schools has no authority to issue a mask mandate. Actually, it has done what it should do in the name of student health.
This newspaper, along with many other media throughout Missouri, has reported on a cover-up of a governor-requested report by the Department of Health and Human Services. It seems that the department reported that, indeed, masks do work to hold down — not eliminate — transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The department was truthful: Masks do work both to protect the wearer and, more importantly to protect others. Many studies document that; however, the Department of Health and Human Services relied on Missouri data in its report, and not reports from the CDC.
But the governor, in a move that endears him to anti-maskers, did not want the department report to see the light of day. But journalists in their never-ending search for the truth, dug this out.
Now, Gov. Mike Parson is claiming, in a Trump-like statement, that these journalists are actually opinion columnists. While he seems to forget that people can be both–reporters and columnists for The Washington Post come to mind—it was apparent that he was just trying, without success, to cover his behind.
While I have little interest in viewing the governor’s uncovered behind, it is more than curious that the leadership in Jefferson City is on a crusade to undermine any attempt to protect the health of students. The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education needs to be supported and commended for its effort to protect the health of students in this district. Instead they are ordered, without any authority, to lift the mask mandate and threatened with a lawsuit by the attorney general of Missouri, who in an apparent move that will earn him some favor — perhaps an endorsement from ‘Him Who Would Be King’ — in the upcoming U.S. Senate election.
Fortunately or unfortunately, Schmitt has lots of competition for that endorsement. All of the declared Republican nominees have real and substantial flaws — in their effort to overthrow the recent presidential election, or by waving a pistol and a semi-automatic rifle at peaceful protesters, or, in another situation, misusing campaign funds. They’re sort of a rogues gallery.
None but Schmitt has acted so belligerently and stupidly against those who are trying to protect public health.
But make no mistake. This is a rather blatant political move. For his efforts in trying to support the spread of COVID-19, the attorney general deserves scorn.