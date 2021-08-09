U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., has announced that he will not run for reelection. I do not agree with many of his policies, but in disagreement he is not disagreeable. While more conservative, he is basically a moderate, or at least what passes for one in the Trump party.
But of those lining up to, hopefully, take his seat, at first glance it appears to be a rogues' gallery. Dig deeper and the first glance seems to be confirmed.
So far, those who have announced have mostly done so on Fox News, with the notable exception of our own U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. The latest to throw his hat in the ring is none other than U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., who was elected by conservative folks in southwest Missouri. He announced his intent on Fox News, and at the same time announced that Kellyanne Conway (she of “alternative facts”) would be advising him. He is also hoping to gain the endorsement of "Loser" Trump, who he visited with this past Tuesday. In his district, he is best known for his appetite and his girth. There's probably a connection.
Given the list of his opponents, Trump's endorsement of Billy (if indeed it is coming) really doesn't matter.
Consider:
- Eric Greitens, our fallen from grace ex-governor, who was accused on misusing funds and having an affair with a person not his wife. (He also threatened to take nude photos of her).
- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt, who recently filed suits against the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City for having the audacity to require citizens to wear masks to protect from the coronavirus. Never mind that mask-wearing is done for the primary purpose of protecting others who are probably unvaccinated, Schmidt appears to be strongly in the COVID-19 corner.
- St. Louis Attorney Mark McCloskey, whose claim to fame is that he aimed a firearm at peaceful Black protesters. He was recently pardoned for his wrongdoing by Gov. Parson, who has never met a white criminal he didn't like.
- U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has walked in lockstep with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and ex-President Donald Trump. Even given all that, she appears to be the best of a bad lot. (This in no way implies endorsement).
Surely, the GOP can unearth better candidates than this. I nominate that fellow down in Cass County who claimed that the Portland police chief called off the police in the recent unrest in that city. He got this information off Facebook, known as the fountain of truth, but it turns out to be completely untrue, as a quick search of the Portland Oregonian newspaper articles show. However, he was merely amused not angry, by my questioning his sources.
The good news in this is that only one of the current bad lot will be the Republican nominee. The losers can go back into their dens and foul them.