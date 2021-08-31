Back in May, I wrote about how Boone County shouldn’t throw away its shot at local wind energy. I talked about the need for the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission to adopt reasonable regulations that were more in line with other Midwestern states like Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The benefits to Boone County were numerous in terms of jobs, economic development and clean energy.
Instead of pursuing the path of reasonable controls, however, the P&Z Commission chose to go the opposite direction, producing a set of regulations so difficult to meet that no one will ever see wind turbines here, nor any of the energy or money that would flow from their construction and operation.
The draft regulations are now in front of the Boone County Commission, awaiting their decision to either pass them, change them or send them back for further work. You could say the fate of wind in Boone County rests in their hands; however, that would not be broad enough.
James Owen, director of Renew Missouri, a Columbia-based nonprofit that promotes renewable energy in Missouri, contends that Boone County is the first major county to produce such a set of wind regulations, and we could very well become the template for other counties in Missouri to follow. So, curtailing wind development here could not only keep Boone County in the fossil fuel ages, it could very well set a trend for the whole state to dismiss wind as a viable resource.
We have also seen some other important developments this summer that point to the absolute need to do something in regard to clean energy now. In a study produced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), titled “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis,” the realities of our climate future are brought to bear. The report itself is agnostic about what we should do, but it informs us with climate facts as to what our world will be like weather-wise in the future, depending on the amount of carbon we end up putting in the atmosphere.
One very telling graph in the report is titled “Every tonne of CO2 emissions adds to global warming.” It brings the picture much closer to home because, according to Columbia’s Climate Action Plan, we each produce 20 tonnes (metric tons) of CO2 (carbon dioxide) per year. So, unless and until we all quit producing these tons of CO2, we will find ourselves on a path to more and more unpleasant weather in our future.
Which brings one back to Boone County and the possibility of wind farms here. A 175-megawatt wind farm was mentioned at one of the public meetings as a possibility in Boone County. Even though 175 megawatts would be on the small side for wind farms in general, it would still produce as much as 500,000 megawatt hours of energy per year.
That is enough to power almost half of Columbia Water and Light’s electric load, easily producing enough to power Columbia through many nights — when solar power is non-producing, even more importantly, the wind farm could reduce more than 5 million tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime. That would go a long way to being part of the solution, not part of the problem.
You don’t have to read an IPCC report to know that we are seeing this climate crisis become a climate catastrophe. Severe rainfall events are one of the impact-drivers in the IPCC report. We experienced a 5-inch deluge just this summer. It flooded basements, washed out trails and nearly submerged an entire utility substation.
But in the scheme of things, it was milquetoast compared to what we can expect to occur in the future. Nothing compared to what happened in Waverly, Tennessee, just two weeks ago. Fourteen inches of rain fell within 24 hours, not only wiping out roads, bridges and homes in middle Tennessee, but taking more than 20 lives with it.
The IPCC report doesn’t tell us specifically what to do to avoid creating a future climate that we don’t want. It simply says that every tonne of CO2 matters. It is up to us to decide how to do that.
Boone County can choose to ban wind farms, but then we will surely pay for the consequences of that — either by buying clean energy from areas like Iowa or Minnesota, or paying through the turmoil of the rain bombs, heat waves and pressure-cooker weather that the alternate scenarios will certainly produce. The certainty of these predictions can be found in the IPCC report.
Your voice on this matter can be directed to the Boone County Commission at commission@boonecountymo.org.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He currently serves on Columbia’s Water and Light Board and writes a monthly column for the Missourian.