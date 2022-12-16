Basketball legend Brittney Griner’s negotiated release from a Russian prison offers lessons about mixing celebrity with politics. It’s too bad her supporters are narrowly focused solely on getting Griner home and her critics seem to mostly have their minds made up because of her personal politics and sexual orientation. Somewhere, someone should be focusing on the big picture: Was this really a good idea?

Griner’s family and friends are understandably relieved and elated that Griner is back home. Likewise, for most, but not all, of her fellow WNBA and NBA basketball colleagues. American citizens are probably “happy” that a fellow American is no longer a Russian captive, but some are concerned about the price America has paid to gain her freedom.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

