Basketball legend Brittney Griner’s negotiated release from a Russian prison offers lessons about mixing celebrity with politics. It’s too bad her supporters are narrowly focused solely on getting Griner home and her critics seem to mostly have their minds made up because of her personal politics and sexual orientation. Somewhere, someone should be focusing on the big picture: Was this really a good idea?
Griner’s family and friends are understandably relieved and elated that Griner is back home. Likewise, for most, but not all, of her fellow WNBA and NBA basketball colleagues. American citizens are probably “happy” that a fellow American is no longer a Russian captive, but some are concerned about the price America has paid to gain her freedom.
Is America and the world a safer, more secure, place today than it was before the Griner for Viktor Bout, aka “The Merchant of Death, swap took place? I don’t know. And I don’t think the dozens of media reporters who filed partial stories focusing on Griner, without considering the international political aspects of the story, know either. I’ve read and watched several media interviews with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and official spokespeople about negotiating with the Russians, but they are outweighed by the “human side of the story.”
International politics and diplomatic relations are, by their very nature, harder to observe than are school board meetings, city councils, and our courts and legislatures, but better media reporting and more Congressional oversight are necessary to allow citizens to understand what’s going on and what’s at stake. Hearing international news on ESPN is a little unsettling.
Estimates are that 50 to 65 Americans are being “wrongfully held” in countries, mainly in the Mideast. Griner’s 10-month confinement is on the short side. Several other drug offenders in Russia have been held for more than five years. It is reasonable to ask what precedent Griner’s release sets for the future.
As a lifelong basketball fan, I’ve followed Griner since her days at Baylor. She still holds the NCAA record for block shots, is second in scoring, and won the 2012 NCAA championship. I saw Mizzou outplay her and defeat Baylor at Mizzou Arena in 2010. Because of Columbia’s favorite basketball daughter Sophie Cunningham, I follow the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA. I’ve read her biography “In my shoes: My life on and off the basketball court.”
All this is to say that I have enjoyed her career, got a sense of her personality, and saw her grow over the years. She must be a determined, disciplined, thoughtful person to have survived all the pitfalls that life threw at her due to her size, talent, sexuality and independence. Even then, nothing could have prepared her for her 10 months in captivity. She is blessed to have had WNBA buddies writing her and expressing their support.
Celebrity, especially sports celebrity, is a mixed blessing. Griner likely would not have been retained if she wasn’t, as ESPN considers her, the most notable woman athlete in the world; Griner would not have been released if she was not “BG” with a ready-made network of professional athletes to rally for her release.
With a few exceptions, Herschel Walker as a Senate candidate in George comes quickly to mind, American politics had not been a landing spot for celebrity athletes. So far, television is more attractive employment. Can you imagine if Michael Jordan had run for president in about 1992 or Albert Pujols had been on the primary ballot for either party for Missouri governor last August?
Celebrity via media coverage has a way of drowning out less flamboyant details such as Griner’s entering a country that all Western nations are in a diplomatic war with. She confessed and apologized in court for carrying drug paraphernalia into a country that is known to be intolerant of drugs. Americans may think that a 9-year sentence is unjust, but much of the rest of the world does not.
It’s easy to think that Griner jumped the line in front of ex-Marine, now businessperson, Paul Whelan, or that he wasn’t part of a “two-for-one” deal. She can’t be blamed for this. Whelan’s family has been very gracious in supporting Griner. A greater concern should be what else was part of the Griner release. Were, for example, sanctions related to the war in Ukraine a consideration? Unfortunately, official Biden administration explanations such as “it was not a choice, it was this one or no one” ring hollow.
It’s unlikely that most Americans are aware of the pain and suffering “The Merchant of Death” has caused in African civil wars by arming warlords and supporting cadres of young boys to maim and kill. Additionally, he supplies major drug cartels with arms. Bout reportedly had a fleet of 60 cargo planes ready and able to deliver a full menu of the latest weapons of war.
In the old days of bipartisan Congressional politics, for example, during the Vietnam War, Congress, especially the Senate would hold hearings and give floor speeches about international relation decisions. We need that now, but the media and citizens are likely to dismiss it as partisan grandstanding — which it would probably be.
America paid a heavy price to gain Griner’s release. First signs are that she understands and appreciates that. After she has had all the time she needs to recover, I expect that Griner will use her notoriety for good. I imagine she will promote women in sports and write another book.
She says she will campaign to return Whelan, one of the Americans still held in Russia, to the United States. I hope she learns the full story of the diplomatic negotiations leading to her return and educates America about global politics.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.