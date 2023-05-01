In a pocket of Mizzou Botanic Garden, tucked behind Mumford and Whitten halls, grows a collection of buckeyes, sometimes known as horsechestnuts. Seven of the 23 Aesculus species accepted by The Plant List — a working list of all known species maintained by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and Missouri Botanical Garden — are represented.

With slight variations, buckeyes have dark green leaves that are palmately compound: five to seven lovely, ribbed leaflets arise from a single petiole, or stem, often drooping gracefully. The trees’ large leaves produce a high grade of shade. But this time of year, more welcome than cooling shade, are buckeye’s gorgeous blooms, consisting of large panicles, or bloom candles, of tubular flowers. They range in color from white to yellow, pink and red, and shoot from the ends of the trees’ leafy branches. To take in this show, please direct your feet to the corner of University Avenue and Hitt Street.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.