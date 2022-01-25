"These are the times that try men's [humans’] souls."
— Thomas Paine
These are contentious times. Violence and warfare are on every front. Globally, we are witnessing a Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border, and North Korea's continuous missile firing.
Locally, a celebration of life for high school student Roberto Lauer was held at Battle High School. Lauer died after his friend, thinking the pistol was empty, fired a loaded gun at him and ended his life. Everywhere we look there is trouble. What shall we do in these troubled times?
Last Sunday I had the privilege to speak at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. There I suggested that these are times that we need to not only tear down walls of separation, but also build bridges of unity. I believe we must engage in bridge-building on the local level as well.
If we are ever going to overcome the racial and economic disparities in Columbia, we must have a serious discussion about wealth. A bridge between Columbia’s wealthiest communities and its poorer ones needs to be constructed. Too many people have too little to survive in our city. We can no longer entertain ridiculous notions like "people are just lazy and refuse to work hard."
We not only need good jobs with good pay, but we must also reimagine the systems of wealth and the distribution of goods. I am not talking about Marxism or capitalism per se, I am speaking about creating a new synthesis of economics.
Violence is tied to economic conditions. If we want to address the growing problems of violence in Columbia, we must develop economic strategies that confront the problem head-on. Let me state that it is not the new city manager’s problem alone — it is Columbia’s problem. For example, churches in Columbia generate a significant amount of capital. It seems reasonable that churches lay aside their theological differences and come together and organize an economic program that serves the needs of people. I am aware of Love, Inc., Turning Point and others. But they are not enough. We need Black and Brown folks to be integral in the discussions. We need their perspectives born in lived experiences. But we need wealthy white Columbians to teach, train, open doors and support those who need economic renewal.
Alas, to do any of what I present demands a bridge between the wealthy and the economically disenfranchised of Columbia.
Building bridges demands courage. There will be rejection from people of both sides. It demands patience and openness. No bridge builder can be faint of heart. But I believe that it can be done.
As Columbians, we are some of the brightest, most talented and creative people in this state and country. How about building a bridge for the good and uniting our talents? Does that not sound fascinating?