“McCoy was an inspired musician who devoted his life to his art, his family and his spirituality. McCoy Tyner’s music and legacy will continue to inspire fans and future talent for generations to come.”
— From Tyner family social post
Alfred McCoy Tyner was one of America’s greatest jazz pianists. He died last week at age 81. He was known for his work with the John Coltrane Quartet and a long solo career. He was an NEA Jazz Master and a five-time Grammy winner.
Not a player of electric keyboards and synthesizers, he was committed to acoustic instrumentation. Tyner, who was widely imitated, was one of the most recognizable and most influential pianists in jazz history. I had the privilege of meeting Mr. Tyner during my years as a student at Cornell College. His warmth and graciousness made a huge impact on me. Upon meeting him, I knew at once I was in the presence of greatness and humility.
As a musician, many people suggest McCoy Tyner revolutionized jazz piano playing. His fearless call-response playing provided an avenue not witnessed before in jazz. He could play at the level of a whisper and suddenly respond with a fortissimo that was both arresting and moving.
In a 2006 interview with Union-Tribune, Tyner shared something that characterized his life as a musician. He said, “Don’t be afraid to take a challenge and go into new territory. If you know what you’re doing, it’s very inspiring. Fear itself can stop you. But if you’re not afraid, you have a chance.”
Indeed, he was fearless as a musician. He found his voice and was not afraid to express it on his own terms.
In listening to Tyner over the years, I now realize what it was that so captured my imagination: the spirituality that would spring forth in his music.
There are hints of his respect and love for his African roots. Some attribute it to his acquaintance with African music and rhythms he learned in his youth taking African dance lessons. Perhaps. But clearly the call of the motherland is evident in his style of play. There also is an obvious traditional African American influence present.
Tyner not only listened to the jazz giants before him but also the great gospel sounds of the traditional black church. He learned how to blend these influences and make them his own.
I shall miss McCoy Tyner’s music. If you have not experienced his music, you should listen to his “Inception” album or his work with the John Coltrane Trio. You will be inspired and impressed.
See you later, McCoy Tyner. May you rest in peace.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.