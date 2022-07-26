Columbians will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on Tuesday in what is shaping up as an interesting election. One race has captured my attention.
The race for Boone County associate circuit judge for District 10 between Kayla Jackson-Williams and Angela Peterson is truly one to watch.
Both women are Democratic candidates and African American. To my recollection it will be the first time an African American will be elected to that position.
Both women are experienced barristers and stand on a platform of compassion and justice for all who will enter their courtroom.
The reputation of both women is one that demonstrates that they care about people, particularly those who have historically come to see the judicial process as one geared to protect the rich, white and powerful.
How wonderful it would be to have more judges that truly understand the plight of the poor and people of color.
What all of us are hoping is that the politics of the position will not cause either woman to forget what they have promised once elected.
All candidates promise to be fair and just. The problem is that once elected, many get caught up in the good ole politics of the position.
We need the victor in this race to remain true to who they claim to be. Without a doubt we need justice in the judiciary and not “just us.”
The race for U.S. Senate is interesting only in the sense of whether voters will elect Vicky Hartzler or Trump-supported Eric Greitens.
Neither candidate will add a fresh sense of responsible leadership. Both are only concerned about maintaining the mindless conservatism already fostered by Josh Hawley.
The only thing worth watching is whether Trump’s endorsement will have any real effect on Missouri voters. This race could be a foretaste of what we all can expect in November.
The main thing is for us to go to the polls and vote. So many people around me believe that voting doesn’t matter.
I maintain that voting is not only a civic duty, but also our way of making our voices heard.
When we do not vote we get what we get, and that is not good. I encourage all Columbians to go the polls and vote.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
