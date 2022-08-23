Where ignorance is bliss, tis folly to be wise. — Thomas Gray
The recent ban on books by public sschool districts is alarming, to say the least.
The case in Texas would be humorous if it were not so sad. While the Texas case caught the public eye, it is not the only case of book banning in school districts across the country.
Alfred North Whitehead is correct when he stated, “Not ignorance, but ignorance of ignorance, is the death of knowledge."
Book banning is the ignorance of ignorance par excellence.
Unequivocally, the banning of books is a dangerous practice. It is reminiscent of Nazi Germany and the great book burnings that happened under the reign of Adolph Hitler.
Book banning, like book burning, is an attempt to control information that leads to knowledge. Books present a particular idea or concept that can be debated, questioned, agreed with or rejected.
When people start banning books, they rob students of the opportunity to be serious critical thinkers. And is not the goal of public education to create an atmosphere where ideas can flow, and critical reflection can take place?
I sympathize with school board officials. They are caught in the middle. On the one hand, they try to provide for students the best possible environment for learning.
However, they are elected officials who must answer to parents who sometimes are not very well informed or rational (note the ridiculous debate around critical race theory!).
Teachers are being robbed of the ability to provide credible pedagogy when the resources are controlled by others.
Personally, I want my grandchildren to read everything. I not only want them to read a Bible, but I also want them to read a Koran, a Bhava Gita and writings by atheists.
I want my children to question all sorts of ideas so they can decide for themselves what path they should follow. I am not afraid of literature that promotes homosexuality. We need to discuss what it means to be gay in a homophobic world.
I hope Columbia School Board officials continue to resist the book banning phenomenon that is plaguing other parts of the country.
I hope parents who believe in wisdom and the free flow of ideas will maintain a stance to support knowledge for the next generation of American citizens — all of our children.
Only with the free flow of ideas that books contain will we be able to withstand the onslaught of fascism and tyranny.
Frederick Douglass is correct that “education makes a child unfit for slavery.”
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
