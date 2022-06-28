You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. — Margaret Thatcher
The Supreme Court decision last Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade demonstrated once again that we who believe in human freedom and justice are in a battle.
The issue of a woman’s reproductive rights has been a major one for more than 50 years. In fact, whether a woman has the final say over her body has been in conflict since the beginning of time.
So what women are experiencing right now is not new. With Trump’s appointments to the Supreme Court, we knew this was coming.
All who believe in justice are disappointed but not surprised. Overturning Roe v. Wade is another chapter in the fight for freedom and liberty.
What I will say in this column comes with an acknowledgement. I am a male, and I am a Christian. I have no internal knowledge about what it means to be a woman.
Although I have reared six girls and live with a woman as my wife and partner, I realize the world I live in is grounded in white patriarchy and pseudo-Christianity.
All I have to say is centered in my own experience of being a second-class citizen, my history of loving the women who have been part of my life and my experience fighting battles in America.
One thing that must be remembered in fighting battles is that you must be able to recognize who is your enemy and who is your ally.
Since the SCOTUS decision, I have heard a lot of rhetoric that expresses anger but does not recognize that “they who are for you are not against you.”
Many have said that all humans who have a penis are the enemy. Some utter that all Christians are the enemy. Some say all politicians are the enemy.
There are many men who have been educated and nurtured by great womanist thinkers and actors. Men who have demonstrated ally-ship should not be castrated because we are angry with small-minded men who have too much power.
Many of us (me included) have lost all standing for women’s rights. Remember, I was fired from a major teaching post because I dared to stand against the status quo and with women. There are men who are willing to sacrifice all to stand with their sisters.
Many speakers are blaming religion, Christianity, for the SCOTUS decision. They assert that the principle of separation of church and state means the religious views should take no part in political decision-making.
First, all Christians are not against a women’s right to choose. Progressive Christians have been and are allies of choice and believe that choice is sacred.
Second, there is an enormous difference between Black Christianity and white, Western, European, Anglo-American Christianity. As a Black Liberation theologian, I understand what it is like to have others try to control the body and rob me of choice.
My people have been enslaved, tortured, raped, mutilated, lynched, bleached, used as experiments and forced to endure indignities that baffle the imagination.
So please do not tell me I do not understand. I have painfully understood since 1619.
Third, there is a difference between religious ideas that make society better and those that worsen it. I assert that religious people like Sojourner Truth, Fannie Lou Hamer, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, and countless other religious thinkers have been us better, or at least attempted to do so. Remember that Ruth Ginsberg was religious.
The bottom line is that the battle is not over. We are now at a point where we must fight even harder than before.
The real enemy are the Trump Republicans and sympathizers who say they care about babies, but they do not care about children after they are born.
The real enemies are those who like to use women but do not honor them. We must stand against the real enemies and not be fooled by falsehood or fear.
The battle is not given to the swift, but to those that endure until the end.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.