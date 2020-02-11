Black churches are very powerful forces in the African American community and always have been. Because religion has been that one place where you have an imagination that no one can control. And so, as long as you know that you are a human being and nobody can take that away from you, then God is that reality in your life that enables you to know that.
— James Cone
Since her birth in America, the Black Church, at her best, has been engaged in the activity of social justice. The reasons might seem obvious to those who are acquainted with the history of black people in America. The Black Church is the church born of struggle. She was birthed in the context of slavery and white oppression. From her inception as the center of worship, education and identity formation for black people, the Black Church understood that being authentically Christian demanded sociopolitical activism.
The Black Church was the memory of Africa encased in the rhythms of her speech and song and the hope for the future despite the cruel realities of its present. The white, western, Euro-American church used Christianity to suppress black protest, give legitimacy to slavery and segregation while proclaiming racial oppression as fulfillment of the will of God. The Black Church understood the importance of reminding black people that the Christianity practiced by slave owners was apostasy, and though enslaved they were not three-fifths of a person but full human beings made in the true image and likeness of God.
Second, as the primary institution owned and operated by black people, it was painfully clear that the church had to stand against the systemic racism that the white mainline and evangelical church, either tacitly, or fully, supported. Cornel West stated, “If the [Black] churches don’t move, much of the community won’t move. We’ve got a situation in which a black church is still a major institution in the black community where 55% of the black folk attend and over 75% pass through its doors.”
The questions worth pondering during Black History Month is, 'does the Black Church still exist, and is it still necessary in contemporary America?' I will address this issue more thoroughly in a presentation next week at MU for Black History Month. At this point, let me say that the Black Church still exists and is necessary in America today. Given the division and strife evident in every quarter of our society, the Black Church may be the only institution that can save the soul of America.
When the Black Church embraces its role and responsibility in America, the violence in our communities will take a dramatic turn for the better and the deconstruction of racism will take on new vigor. Black clergy must accept the role of being both prophetic and priestly. The Black Church should begin interpreting the biblical text from a black-awareness instead of a white theology that maintains the status quo.
If Black History Month is to honor what is great about us, then we must honor the Black Church — she belongs to us.
Editor’s note: The Rev. C.W. Dawson will speak at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ellis Library as part of a Black History Month events at MU. The event is free and open to the public.