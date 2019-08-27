"We cannot accept that a President, [Emmanuel] Macron, issues inappropriate and gratuitous attacks against the Amazon. Nor that he disguises his intentions behind an ‘alliance’ of the G-7 countries to ‘save’ the Amazon, as if it were a colony or no man’s land.”
— Jair Bolsonaro, President, Brazil
Before the conclusion of the G-7 Summit, member countries voted to give Brazil $22.2 million to fight the fire raging in the Amazon rain forest.
President Jair Bolosonaro, a skeptic of climate change, then rejected the much-needed aid. He seems to believe that the assistance is an attempt to colonize Brazil. Hmmm.
The fact of the matter is that the fire in the Amazon affects not only Brazil but the entire world. Approximately 20% of the world’s oxygen is supplied by the Amazon rain forest.
The destruction we are witnessing will impact the Earth for centuries.
Not only will the world’s climate be impacted by the fire, animals and tribal communities that live in the Amazon are being directly affected now. The pictures on social media of people and animals burned by the fire are heartbreaking.
Adults and children are experiencing death and destruction. Though we may be living in an anti-Latin/South American period, it is undeniable that as a world community we have a moral obligation to save the people and animals ravaged by the fire in the Amazon.
We share the world. Our duty is to help those in need. Truly, people and animals in the Amazon need to be rescued.
How sad it is when petty politics interferes with doing good. Brazil is incapable of fighting the fire alone. Brazil needs the resources offered by the G-7 to help during this tragedy.
But Bolsonaro is too proud and irrational to receive it. I am always wary of small-minded people with too much power.
This is just another example of why we should be wary. White Western Europeans have a long history of colonization and raping lands of their natural resources (of which Brazil has plenty), but I believe this gesture of good will from the G-7 countries is genuine.
The world has something at stake with this tragedy, and, again, it is the world’s moral obligation to assist Brazil. It is Brazil’s obligation to accept the help.
The effects of climate change are real. All of us have already felt them: weird winter patterns, strange summers, floods, weather disasters and on and on.
Beginning with elementary school science class, we learned how plant life gives us the necessary oxygen to survive on this planet.
The destruction of forests of great size, like the Amazon rain forest, will not only affect us, but also our children and our grandchildren.
My hope is that Bolsonaro will come to his senses. A change of heart and mind by Brazil’s president will not only help Brazil, it will bless the whole world.
My prayers this day remember Brazil.