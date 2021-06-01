The movement to eradicate critical race theory from American education systems is a terrible mistake.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a controversial bill into law Friday that will restrict how race- and gender-based content can be taught in public schools and universities. The target, of course, is CRT, which would also include the 1619 Project, Black feminism/womanism, LGBT studies and Black critical theology.
The Missouri legislature is in a similar boat, as it wishes to eliminate CRT from public education in the state.
Why? The conservative argument is that CRT divides society instead of uniting us. They say it makes our children “feel bad” and scars their psyches by being exposed to the horrendous acts of violence and oppression people of color in this country have had to endure.
Opponents of CRT suggest that we do not need to remember events such as the Tulsa Massacre, the Trail of Tears or the lynching of Asian Americans in the days of building the railroads. They insist that we simply need to move on and let the past be the past.
As one who has taught critical race theory for 30-plus years, the portrayal that conservatives present is plainly false. CRT is about telling the whole historical truth.
For example, CRT (and particularly the 1619 Project) reminds all Americans that Memorial Day was started by former slaves in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 1, 1865.
A group of 257 African American soldiers who fought as Union soldiers were buried in a mass grave dug by the Confederate Army. For two weeks, African Americans in Charleston organized, dug up the bodies from that mass grave and reinterred them with proper burial rites. They called it Memorial Day, and so do we.
My point is that CRT is not about placing guilt on white America. It is about telling the truth and presenting a more honest and inclusive history of America. CRT addresses the root causes of oppression and asks, “What contemporary strategies are needed to ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated?”
Frederick Douglass was correct when he said, “Education makes a child unfit for slavery.” If we continue to whitewash history in America and in Missouri, our children will continue to be slaves to ignorance and mediocrity.
I believe most Americans and Missourians want to know the truth. They understand that only the truth can set us free from biases and prejudices. If state legislators refuse to allow CRT to be taught in our public K-12 schools, we will suffer dire consequences.
Not only should public schools include a CRT curriculum, but so do Moberly Area Community College, Stephens College, Columbia College and MU.
We must rid ourselves of false narratives and cosmetic lies. While the truth hurts, it also heals. Do not let small-minded people with too much power keep us from knowing the truth. Support the inclusion of critical race theory for the good of our community.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.