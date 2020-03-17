The coronavirus is upon us. Each day we are constantly reminded that we are amid a global pandemic.
The news media communicates to us with tales of woe. We cannot avoid listening to the growing number of people infected by COVID-19 and the rising death toll caused by the virus here and abroad.
Our world has changed.
The closing of restaurants and bars, schools and educational institutions moving to online/virtual education and the requests from national, state and local officials to practice voluntary quarantining and social distancing reminds us that the pandemic is real.
Pandemics affect us not only physically but also emotionally and spiritually. One can feel lonely, isolated and afraid during times like these. The goal for all of us is to survive this threat. We can survive well, or we can survive not so well.
I choose to survive COVID-19 well. If you are of a similar mindset, I give some suggestions (from other survivors) on how we may survive well.
- Eat and drink well.
Now is the time to forget about being a size 1 in a swimsuit and think about foods that comfort the body and the mind. It's time to cook like Momma and Grandma used to cook. Eat lots of green vegetables, rice, beans and fruits. Drink lots of water and herbal teas. Go easy on the alcohol because it can increase depression and despair. Feeding the body feeds the mind. Endurance food is important in times like these.
- Exercise.
Exercise will strengthen the body and release endorphins in the brain. I am not talking about exercising like you are training for the Olympics (unless you want to). Try stretching, walks or some Tai-Chi movements. There are lots of exercises we can do at home. Put on some music and strengthen the body.
- Meditate and pray.
Meditation demands deep breathing. Prayer grants centering. Together one can experience calm during the storm. The ancients have tried to encourage us to meditate and pray for centuries. Since most of us will have to work from home, now can be a good time to increase our inner strength through meditation and prayer.
- Laugh, laugh and laugh some more.
Intentionally seek out humor. Spend more hours checking out your comedians and less time watching garbage on social media and TV. Laughter can change your perspective, move you from being self-centered, and increase your sense of well-being.
- Help someone else.
I am very concerned about two groups of people: the homeless and the elderly that live in their own residences. Though we are encouraged to stay home, the homeless have no place to call home. Sister Jones has a place to stay, but no one to check on her. I am proud of how many Americans are finding ways to help our most vulnerable citizens. We, too, should have such a spirit. Call, share, help someone else. The old Black spiritual states, “If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living will not be in vain.”
- Maintain hope.
They tell us the pandemic will get worse before it gets better. Well, maybe. But my hope is grounded in the reality that, “Trouble won’t last always!” There will be an end to this situation, we must hold fast to our faith and hope. Stand on your hope and be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, “I shall not be moved.”
I hope these ideas help you to survive well. We can and will make it through.