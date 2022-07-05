Freedom: the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint: The power of self-determination attributed to the will; the quality of being independent of fate or necessity.
On Monday July 4, most of America celebrated Independence Day. I say most because many women, and people of color wonder if Independence Day is for all Americans or for only white men. Independence Day ought to be a day in which we celebrate our American freedom.
However, given the recent decision by the Supreme Court regarding Roe vs Wade women no longer have the freedom to make decisions regarding their own bodies. Frederick Douglass, in his Fourth of July Speech of 1852, reminded Black Americans that Independence Day was not a celebration of freedom for African Americans. Some pose that his words still ring true today.
So, what does it mean to be free? Ideally freedom is, as posted above, the freedom to act, speak and think without hindrance. And freedom is the power of self-determination. The current Supreme Court has caused us to question how many of us are free?
The simple-minded suggest that because women can vote, be employed, or attend the educational institutions of their choice, they are free. The same group argues that Black America is free because slavery and segregation is no longer the law of the law. They conclude that people of color in this country can do and be whatever they want to do or be, so subsequently, all Americans are free.
The recent decision of the Supreme Court in the case Oklahoma vs Castro-Huerta makes one ponder if the freedom of self-determination is being eroded. Should Tribal Nations be considered sovereign when deal with tribal issues? The Supreme Court said no.
Thus, their freedom is, once again, determined by the Great White Father. How many more communities of color will suffer the same fate?
Indeed, I am not advocating anarchy. The results of anarchy are more devastating than we can or want to imagine. But the question of freedom remains before us. How free is free in contemporary America?
Too many people fascism is on the social-political horizon. I think we should be on guard, but I am not convinced that America will become fascist. I do however the words of Carlos Castaneda’s main character, Don Juan, he stated that the greatest enemies of freedom are fear and false clarity.
I agree wholeheartedly. As Americans we must not be overcome with fear. Yes, for those of us who believe in and fight for justice, the quest toward freedom will be an uphill journey plagued with assassins on all sides. Yet we must not be afraid.
Nor can we think we know more that we do or think we can see the result of this situation. To do so is to be seduced by false clarity.
I am believing that the possibility of freedom for all Americans is within our reach We must be diligent. We must be steadfast. In the end we all shall sing, “Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last.”
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.