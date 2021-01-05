The play’s the thing
Wherein I’ll catch the conscience of the King.”
— Hamlet, Act 2, Scene 2, 603–605, William Shakespeare
In last week’s column, I suggested from the writing of Edith Lovejoy Pierce that the New Year is a book called “Opportunity” in which we have the power to write on the pages.
Keeping with that idea, I believe we have a golden chance to organize powerful coalitions for the purpose of recreating a just and noble democracy.
Despite Trump’s attempt to destroy this democracy (aided by his “retrumplican” minions), we the people can move toward wholeness and become the republic envisioned by so many who have come before us.
The way to be a more perfect union rests in our commitment to working together.
Indeed, there is a lot of work to be done. Will the Republicans remain the party of Trump, or will they regroup and return to the party of Lincoln?
Will our personal desire for power and privilege once again impede movement forward? Will we continue to grasp at conspiracy theories or seek the truth, knowing that the truth shall set us free? The power of choice is in our hands.
Let me be clear. What if all the social action groups in Columbia would band together for systematic change? What a powerful witness that would be.
I am talking about Race Matters, Friends, The Minority Men’s Network, Intersectionality, Columbia Faith Voices, NAACP (just to name a few) joining together to commit to just three items of social change in Columbia.
It could be affordable housing, or community/police relationships, or employment with livable wages, or justice system reform. Whatever the issue, if they spoke as one voice, it would be a play that captures the conscience of the king!
Of course, what I am purporting will take some personal and communal changes in attitude. Such an effort demands that attitudes and egos be left at the door.
No coalition can be successful when the work is reduced to egoism. The group must be comprised of people from various perspectives: radicals, moderates, conservatives, people of color, members from the white community, members from the LGBTQIA+ communityand religious perspectives of various types.
If the goal is a perfect society in Columbia, we need various voices to contribute. Homophobia, sexism and elitism must not be allowed to rule the day and destroy the mission.
No one group or person can bring about the changes needed in Columbia. It must take an “aggregate” (borrowing from Traci Wilson-Kleekamp) of people willing to work for stated goals in order to be the community we look like.
I have always said that the problems Columbia has are solvable if we are willing to solve them.
This year, let us work together, for united we stand but divided we fall.