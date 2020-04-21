The pandemic has brought out the best and the worst in us. We can never thank front-line essential workers enough for all they have done to take care of America during this crisis. A huge thank you goes out to medical personnel, grocery store employees, police officers and firefighters, sanitation employees, postal workers and many more who risk their lives to provide what we need to make it through this time.
I am also impressed with folks who go out of their way to help seniors, children, the unsheltered and all the most vulnerable among us by picking up medicine and supplies, preparing meals and giving essential items. I watched a man buy over 200 sandwiches to give to nurses who had to work long shifts in a critical care facility. How about school bus operators taking meals to school kids, food pantries providing for folks to help make ends meet or restaurants banding together to give meals to the unsheltered? Some of the best in us is showing all around us.
Some of the worst in us is showing up as well. We now have protesters dressed in battle gear, carrying weapons and brandishing Confederate flags and signs like “Don’t Tread on Me” defying the stay-at-home orders aimed at keeping us healthy and alive. To have “the Donald” and White House Adviser Stephen Moore support such madness is beyond imagination. Moore went on to compare the protesters to civil rights activist Rosa Parks. What?
If a group of black and brown people wielding weapons would have conducted these protests, they would have been arrested on sight and Trump would have called them “bad people.” Rosa Parks was protesting over 200 years of white supremacy. These people are protesting having to stay home for less than 200 days. The stay-at-home order was to protect us. People are still getting sick and dying. We don’t even hear about how the virus is affecting Native American communities. The virus is serious, and the actions of the protesters are reckless and dangerous. They ignore science and simply want their way like spoiled children… with guns.
People have rights, but not the right to expose the rest of society to COVID-19. If they want to ignore the orders, stay away from the rest of us and sign a waiver stating that you and your family will not receive medical treatment if you contract the virus. Old folks said, “A hard head makes a soft behind.” If you want to be obstinate, suffer the consequences. But don’t infect me and the rest of us who are trying to be responsible.
At the end, I believe that more Americans will demonstrate the best in us than those who portray the worst in us — or at least I hope so. Everyone please stay safe and stay sane.