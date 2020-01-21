At the close of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Congress of the United States of America begins the impeachment proceedings of its 45th President, Donald Trump. Ironic isn’t it that the day after we celebrated a prophet of unity, we are now engaged in trying to remove one of America’s most divisive presidents. It is quite clear that if Sen. Lindsey Graham is the voice of the majority Republican Senate, the impeachment process is dead in the water and Donald Trump will remain president.
When the rhetoric of impeachment came to a head , I suggested in my column that we ought not impeach Trump. It is not that I believe that Mr. Trump deserves to be president. He has fanned the flames of hatred and division more than any president on record. The fact is that most Americans did not vote for him. The Electoral College (and the Russians?) elected Donald Trump. My argument was grounded in the fact that if Trump is impeached, Pence becomes president and, in my estimation, Pence would be worse than Trump. I know that for the good of the country and the common good, Mr. Trump should not be president. However, given the political realities in the Senate, impeachment is not the way.
I sometimes think that liberals, moderates and progressives operate under the illusion that removing Mr. Trump from office — alone — will create a society of mutual respect and oneness. Reality states that there is a sickness in our society that Mr. Trump heightens but did not cause. The sickness looms larger than him. White supremacy has grown in the last 10 years or more. Mass incarceration and mass deportation has created a mindset that “white is right” and America is better without people of color. The oppressive systems of sexism and homophobia have not disappeared but have become more deadly and sophisticated. The economic ocean (Can we still call it a gap?) that exists between the rich and the poor, perpetuated by classism, grows ever larger each day. And have we forgotten that we still have children in cages and unsanitary conditions at our southern border? America is suffering from a sickness of the soul that removing Mr. Trump from office alone will not heal.
For our country to be healthy and whole again a moral transformation must take place that effects our thinking, our actions and our policies. If such a moral transformation does not take place, not only will Donald Trump be reelected for four more years, but the destructive nature of the malaise will continue to decimate our communities and our country. To be moral must become more important than to be rich and powerful. How we treat one another must take precedence over ideological commitments. This is not about which political party is right, the task is how can we begin to do what is right.
How, then, do we begin the arduous task of doing what is right? Here is one starting place that is superior to religious preference, racial analysis, and socio-political systematizing, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.