Considering the myriad problems facing the Black community, both here in America and throughout the African diaspora, it is time for Black people to think in terms of economic development and self-determination. A form of predatory economics is destroying Black people, and we must begin to pursue cooperative economics in which we control our communities if we are to succeed.
— Us Lifting Us, Atlanta, Georgia
In his State of the Union address in January, President Trump cited the historically low black unemployment rate as an indicator of America’s economic success and growth during his presidency. Brookings experts Marcus Casey and Bradley Hardy, however, note that “the unemployment rate alone presents a revealing but incomplete picture of economic well-being within any community.” Two major factors are left out of the Trump analysis that need accentuating. First, the unemployment rate for African Americans (7.7%) is still more than double of Anglo Americans (3.6%). Second, the median family income for African Americans is $20,000 or less, while the average median family income for Anglo families is $40,000 to $50,000.
• Outside of retirement accounts, only 37% of African Americans own wealth-building products such as stocks and mutual funds.
• Only 35% believe they are doing a good job of preparing for retirement.
• About 33% have less than one month of funds saved for a crisis and less than 25% have amassed more than six months of emergency savings.
• And, 58% are actively involved in educating their children on finances, versus 48% of Caucasians. Forty percent rely on family members for information (from African American Economics: Real Talk, Black Enterprise, 2019).
“The study shows African Americans want to improve their financial situations and are hopeful about the future,” said Evan Taylor, African American market director, MassMutual. “At the same time, it sheds light on the financial struggles and inequities that the African American community continues to battle. Those contradictions indicate a need for greater financial education and discipline for the whole family to achieve economic success. In fact, the biggest financial regret expressed by respondents was that they wished they had started saving and investing sooner.” Sixty-three percent of African Americans believe the American Dream of financial security is achievable, while 33% believe the American Dream no longer exists.
The State of the American Family survey consisted of 3,235 total interviews with Americans, including 482 African American respondents. Most of these interviews (2,730) were conducted with men and women aged 25–64 with incomes equal to or greater than $50,000 and with dependents under age 26 for whom they are financially responsible. Respondents had to contribute at least 40% to decisions regarding financial matters in their household to qualify.
In this survey 63% of African Americans believe the American Dream of financial security is achievable while 33% believe the American Dream no longer exists. Clearly, many African Americans still cling to a hope that the economic system in this country will one day benefit them despite the counter-evidence. Notice that the respondents in the above survey had an average income of $50,000 or more. No doubt that those who have an average median family income of $20,000 or less would have a much different narrative to tell.
I disagree with Evan Taylor’s assessment of the problem. Taylor’s “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” approach cannot be the answer given to the huge economic disparity African American face. I agree with the Atlanta self-development group that, “the need for Black people to develop a comprehensive economic and political strategy has become overwhelmingly and undeniably clear. Now more than at any other time in our history since 1865, Black People must organize for real power to ensure the safety and welfare of its people.” By collective investing and self-determination, we can reconstruct the economic situation the majority of African Americans currently live under.
Black History Month is, again, descriptive and normative. Since the days of Marcus Garvey, and later Malcolm X, we have been instructed to invest in ourselves. So far, we have ignored the lesson. Perhaps the present economic realities will motivate us to build and grow.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.