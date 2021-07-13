Years ago, while serving as the senior minister to the Grandale Church of the Master in Detroit, I was bemoaning the fact that people in the neighborhood were not acting like they had common sense.
Two of my senior citizens listened to me go on and on about how all people should operate with common sense.
At the end of my tirade one of the ladies said to me, “Well Pastor, you have to realize that ‘common sense’ ain’t all that common.” A point well taken.
We are witnessing a time when common sense ain’t all that common. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is growing in leaps and bounds. It is particularly growing in the Springfield area.
The latest reports indicate new cases are rising in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia. Young adults 20-35 years old seem to be the main targets, but now we are worried about our children who are elementary school age.
One of the ways to combat the variant is to get vaccinated, and yet the resistance to a COVID vaccine is unbelievable. So many people I know still refuse to get a vaccine. For some it is fear; for others it is a political statement. In toto, it is a demonstration that common sense ain’t all that common in America.
Isn't it interesting that millions of people in other parts of the world are begging for the vaccine and cannot get it, while in the U.S., the vaccine is readily available, and people will not take it? Amazing.
Common sense states if we do not become vaccinated the variant will spread. That means we will have to go back to mask mandates, quarantines and the lot.
The freedom we all so desperately want will be taken away simply because we refuse to do the sensible thing. We will have to go back to virtual learning, Zoom religious activities and the cancellation of concerts and sporting events. Do we really want this to happen?
The coronavirus is not a political issue. It is a health issue. Whether you are Republican or Democrat, COVID does not care. Anyone can become sick and die.
Regardless of political affiliation we have a moral obligation to do what is best for the society. I understand the hesitancy in the Black community regarding vaccinations.
Our history is one that is filled with examples of how the medical/scientific community has been unfaithful to us. However, this is one time we must trust the science. Too many people of color have already died from this virus. We must be vaccinated.
No one can make anyone do what they do not want to do. But common sense says that if we want to return to some semblance of normalcy, we must be vaccinated.
Don't let conspiracy theories and bad news media/social media prevent you from doing the right thing. I urge you to please get the vaccine if you have not done so already.
If a booster becomes available, get that too. Let us not rob ourselves of health and vitality due to being foolish. We owe it to ourselves to have healthy lives.