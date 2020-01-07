We have now entered a new year. Most hoped for a new year different from 2019.
We have yearned for a time of peace, unity and progress toward the building of a common good for all Americans. Instead we find ourselves in the center of chaos.
War with Iran could be on the horizon. The impeachment initiative by the Democrats is a grandiose illustration of folly, given the ideological rigidity of Senate Republicans.
We are more divided as a nation than ever before. Racial, economic and gender disparity is a common reality for far too many people in this society.
Our infrastructure needs drastic repair, and our justice system has become simply the means by which we can imprison black, brown and poor whites in such record numbers that it is now the new slavery in America.
Senseless violence in our schools, malls and churches haunt us every day. And the opioid crisis continues to worsen.
Farmers now encourage their children not to make farming their profession, and the educational system seems more concerned about money than enlightening our future generation.
Fresh water and clean air are no longer a priority. The only ones happy about the way things are at this point in 2020 are the pharmaceutical companies, the wealthy and the weapon producers. We are in the center of chaos.
Yet I have hope. I first have faith in a God who specializes in transforming chaos into the creative good.
Second, I have faith in the ideas of the Constitution of the United States. While No. 45 desires to be king, the Constitution reminds is that we are a democratic republic and no self-indulgent despot shall, in the end, be victorious.
Third, I believe the vast number of Americans are not white supremacists, nor are they gangsters, sexists, homophobes or terrorists.
Most Americans are fundamentally good, average citizens who want safe schools, a clean environment, meaningful places of employment for themselves and their children, access to proper health care and the good life for themselves, their children, their neighbors and their neighbors’ children.
Most Americans are not self-righteous, navel-gazing creatures of blind faith, hungry for blood and thirsty for war. They do not want their children or other children engaged in senseless wars manufactured to boost a president’s ego.
They do not want a wall to be the answer to our immigration problems or see immigrants’ children locked in cages.
Most American Christians do not care who in the congregation or in the pulpit is gay or straight. Real Christians are about love and justice, not hate and divisive pseudo-biblical posturing.
When things in a society are as chaotic as they are now, the populace will rise and declare that enough is enough.
Not with violence, but with non-violent direct action. My hope is that we do not wait too long.
The need to return to sane political and social action is now, not later. My hope is for a just society, where we study war no more and live in a unified America.