American rhetoric and law have been hypocritical since their inception and nowhere has this been more evident than in legal protections and law enforcement for black people. Black Americans have, for the entire history of this country, faced a legal system that treats them differently than white citizens. It has gotten better, sure, but this enduring legal double standard demands closer examination.
— Jonathan Blanks
If Americans have learned nothing else during this pandemic, we have learned that we live in a society with two sets of rules. There are rules for those who have access to power and privilege, and there are rules for those who do not.
There are rules for those that promote white supremacy, systemic racism and patriarchy, and rules for those who attempt to be progressive advocates of justice.
There are different rules for white Americans and another set of rules for people of color. I realize that those who are “woke” will say that I have done nothing more than state the obvious.
Clearly, the knowledge of two sets of rules is not as obvious to white Americans as it is to people of color. Black Americans have been aware of the history of double standard since our arrival to this country.
Through slavery, Jim Crow laws, discrimination in housing, employment, education, etc., black people have had to bear the burden of two sets of rules.
It is undeniable that many white people claim that all are equal under the law and they muse about how black people are just being overly sensitive, are making excuses or are stuck in the past.
Two recent instances, however, prove my point. Ahmaud Arbery, an African American young man, was shot and killed by two white men in Georgia. The incident was perpetrated by assailants two months before the men were arrested. Two Brunswick, Georgia, district attorneys sat on the case and using “good ol’ boy” politics allowed the men to be free.
Two months later they were finally arrested. They are now in jail without possibility of bail. The video of the shooting is conclusive and clear: The men murdered Ahmaud Arbery. My point is not that white supremacists do bad things to black people. My point is that if two black men had shot a white jogger anywhere in America they would be arrested immediately and placed in jail.
The second instance that illuminates the fact that we operate under two sets of rules in this country consists of the protesters arriving at state and federal buildings with semi-automatic weapons.
None of them have been arrested. If 10 black people would have showed up carrying high-powered weapons, the police would have arrested them in a New York second. But because they were white, no arrests. Such is life in the America of double standards.
We must make a change. If we are to truly become one nation, we must have one set of rules for all Americans. Double standards can no longer be tolerated at any level of this nation. From the White House to the jailhouse, we need uniformity of law or else we will become more fractured and more divided.
Many white people say that we just need more time to change our attitudes and practices. In the flavor of James Baldwin my response is: How much time do you need to get white America together? How many more excuses are needed to justify the actions of unethical, irresponsible people?
The time for excuses is over. The time for creative progressive action is now.
Pray for the family of Ahmaud Arbery.