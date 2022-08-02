In last week’s column I suggested that the most interesting electoral race to watch is the one for Boone County associate circuit judge for District 10 between Kayla Jackson-Williams and Angela Peterson.
It will be interesting to see how voters cast their ballots Tuesday. Both women have impeccable credentials, and both women are Black.
I still think it will be an important race to watch, but now I must confess that I forget to mention another important race. It is the for the 47th Missouri House District featuring Chimene Schwach.
My understanding that if elected to the Missouri House, she would be the first Black woman to represent the 47th District. While that fact is extremely important, it is not the only reason she should be elected if she wins the Tuesday.
I have gotten the privilege to observe Ms. Schwach’s work in this community, and she truly is an advocate for women and families in mid-Missouri. She has served on many committees and boards in our area and has proved that she is committed to justice for all people.
Chimene is both intelligent and kind. She would bring theoretical and practical knowledge, grounded in compassion to the Missouri House — something that is obviously needed in that body.
I do not believe that she will be corrupted by the status quo but continue to fearlessly fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.
I support Chimene Schwach, and I hope you will, too, if she goes on to face Republican John Martin in November. We need her voice in the Missouri House.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.